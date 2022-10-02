In Karnataka, a cycle of violence, killings linked to PFI

Three days after the July 26 murder of BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru, 32, in the communally polarised Dakshina Kannada region, with the first two suspects arrested, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai suggested that the killing was possibly linked to the PFI.

Saying that the state government had sought a ban on the PFI a few months earlier, following the February murder of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha Hindu, 27, in the Shivamogga region — a killing in which the state police suspected a PFI hand — Bommai said, “We have sent the reports and evidence necessary for banning such organisations to the Centre. The process has begun. You will hear a decision on this from the Centre at the earliest. The ban has to be done across the country,”

Despite the broad sense in Karnataka of an impending ban on the PFI – especially after widespread arrests of leaders of the group on September 22 – the notification that came from the Ministry of Home Affairs on September 27 took many in law enforcement services by surprise.

“We knew a case was being built for a ban on the PFI, but there was a sense that there were not enough convictions by courts in crimes involving the PFI cadre in Karnataka to facilitate an immediate ban on the group,” said police sources who have been tracking the PFI in recent years.

This year, there have been two murders of right-wing activists, allegedly carried out by PFI cadres. Since 2006-2007, when the group came into existence, and in the preceding years, when it existed in the state as the Karnataka Forum for Dignity, there have been 18 major murders in 17 cases traced to the PFI.

There have been no convictions in any of these cases. As many as 12 of the cases are still under trial and four have ended in acquittals – including the 2016 murder of Bajrang Dal activist Pravin Pujari, which was listed by the MHA in its September 27 notification banning the PFI.

Of the 17 killings allegedly traced to the PFI, two involve Muslim victims who were allegedly targeted on account of moral digressions or political rivalries.

While the communally torn coastal Karnataka region (Dakshina Kannada, Mangaluru and Uttara Kannada districts) has seen the maximum number of murders — seven — linked to the PFI, cadres of the outfit have been accused of carrying out five murders in Mysuru, three in Hunsur, and one each in Bengaluru, Kodagu and Shivamogga.

The year 2016 was the bloodiest, with four murders allegedly traced to the PFI. That was the year that the Karnataka police first realised that the PFI, until then believed to be restricted to coastal Karnataka, had started spreading its terror to places such as Mysuru and Bengaluru.

In the months preceding the ban, the Karnataka police have also flagged cases of attempts to murder and rioting allegedly involving the PFI. Rioting that occurred in Mysuru in 2011, the 2020 riots at the KG Hall and D J Halli police stations in Bengaluru, an alleged attempt to murder Congress MLA Tanveer Sait in 2019 in Mysuru, the stabbing of a youth who attended a pro-CAA rally organized by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya in 2019 in Bengaluru — these are among the cases that were flagged to central agencies in recent months, according to police sources.

In the coastal Karnataka region, which has witnessed bloody battles between the PFI and right-wing Hindu gangs drawn from members of the Bajrang Dal, Hindu Jagaran Vedike and other splinter groups, killings by the PFI have been preceded or followed by attacks by right-wing gangs on Muslims and PFI members.

The 2006 murder of the BJP leader Sukhananda Shetty in Dakshina Kananda was followed by police ‘encounters’ in which two of the accused, Mulky Rafiq and Athiq, were killed. A third accused, Kabir, was killed by right-wing gangs.

Similarly, the 2016 Praveen Pujari murder in Kodagu was preceded by the killing of a youth Shahul Hameed, who was part of a pro Tipu Sultan rally in the region. More recently, the murder of Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada in July was preceded by the killing of B Masood and followed by the killing of Mohammed Fazil by right-wing gangs.