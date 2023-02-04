For Battle Karnataka ahead, BJP picks Dharmendra Pradhan, crucial in its UP win, and rising TN star Annamalai

With the BJP preparing for a fierce battle to retain its southern bastion of Karnataka, party national president J P Nadda on Saturday appointed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as its election in-charge, with BJP Tamil Nadu state chief K Annamalai as co-in-charge.

Pradhan, who played a key role in the BJP’s impressive return to power in Uttar Pradesh last year, was earlier the party’s election in-charge in Bihar and party affairs in-charge in Karnataka and Uttarakhand. He was the poll in-charge for Nandigram in West Bengal, where TMC leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost, despite leading her party to a landslide victory in the state Assembly.

Pradhan, who is said to enjoy the confidence of senior party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is expected to take a hard stand in selecting candidates, avoiding those who could face anti-incumbency, as well as ensuring a united face in the faction-ridden state unit.

Pradhan had earned plaudits from the party leadership and cadre in Uttar Pradesh, after the BJP managed to mobilise a large section of the backward classes and successfully wove in the welfare of the poor as an important component of its poll strategy, which till then was focused solely on the Yogi Adityanath government’s achievements in law and order. Pradhan, according to sources, succeeded in convincing the party leaders and the cadre to emphasise central welfare schemes for various sections in the party’s campaign.

BJP sources said the appointment of Annamalai, who has succeeded in raising the party as a relevant Opposition voice in Tamil Nadu — where it’s still struggling to emerge electorally — is significant, as it is an “indication of the party leadership’s appreciation for his work in Tamil Nadu”. Said a party leader: “Annamalai’s leadership has made the BJP one of the most heard political voices in Tamil Nadu. He has been successful in keeping the various sections — especially the youth – informed about the BJP. He keeps travelling across the state, strengthening the party at the booth level, and meeting people from various sections in a systematic way.”

With the party facing a tough task in retaining power in Karnataka, Pradhan and Annamalai are expected to plan and roll out the BJP’s strategies meticulously, using social media and technology. Winning Karnataka is crucial for the BJP’s “south mission” and in expanding its electoral base in the southern states.

The BJP, which so far relied to a great degree on Lingayat votes in Karnataka, has evolved plans to focus on the old Mysuru region, where the Vokkaligas dominate. Fearing strong anti-incumbency that could erode its traditional support base, the party has been reaching out to strong and popular Vokkaliga leaders to improve its position in this region, which sends 89 MLAs to the Assembly. At its peak in 2008, the BJP won only 28 seats from the 11 districts in old Mysuru — 17 from the Bengaluru area alone. In 2018, the BJP could win only 22 of these 89 seats.

Advertisement

The party has also declared that it will contest the elections alone, ending talk of an arrangement with the Janata Dal (Secular). BJP sources said this was also calculated, as a JD(S) fighting on its own, without the BJP by its side, could help split the Muslim vote – eyed by the Congress. It would make the party a prospective post-poll coalition partner in case of a hung Assembly.