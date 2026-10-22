HD Kumaraswamy takes the lead as Karnataka BJP struggles to find its voice

The BJP might be the largest Opposition party in Karnataka, but in recent months, its junior ally Janata Dal (Secular) has taken the lead in countering the D K Shivakumar-led Congress government and putting it on the defensive.

Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries and JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy has increasingly emerged as the most vocal of Opposition voices against the government. Kumaraswamy’s increased focus on Karnataka politics is being seen as a tactical move to prepare his party for the 2028 Assembly polls.

Kumaraswamy going solo, especially over the recent sting video controversy in Karnataka, has not sat well with a few BJP leaders. In the BJP, some sections have interpreted Kumaraswamy’s increasing focus on state politics as a sign that the party could be preparing to part ways before the state polls.