Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Amid spectre of hung House, all eyes on BJP, Congress battle in Karnataka

The HD Deve Gowda-led JD(S) is hoping to play the 'kingmaker' role after the Karnataka Assembly polls slated for April 2023

Karnataka Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and BJP leaders BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai. (PTI/File)

With Karnataka heading for the Assembly polls, slated for April 2023, both the ruling BJP and the main Opposition Congress have started stepping up their preparations for the high-stakes battle.

Although the Congress’s prospects seem to be relatively brighter in the elections to the 224-member state Assembly, it may be an uphill task for both the principal contenders to reach the majority mark, 113 seats, going by their own surveys.

Amid growing indications that the polls may throw up a hung Assembly, the JD(S) is positioning itself to play the role of a “kingmaker” after the elections, like it did several times including the 2018 polls.

According to some Congress leaders, the party’s internal surveys have indicated that it may fall short of a clear majority by finishing with a tally of about 90-105 seats. “It will be a significant improvement from our performance in the 2018 polls, when we had won 80 seats before the defection of our few MLAs. As per our surveys, we will improve our tally in the Belagavi and Kalyana Karnataka regions,” a Congress MLA told The Indian Express.

Among the factors boosting the Congress’s prospects in the Kalyana Karnataka region is the recent election of Mallikarjun Kharge as the party national president, who hails from the region’s Kalaburagi district.

The grand old party also hopes to sustain the momentum gained through its campaign against the BJP over the corruption issue and the residual impact of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra through some parts of the state.

BJP sources say that the party’s chances to return to power on its own look dim due to various factors, which include a growing list of disgruntled leaders, former ministers KS Eshwarappa and Ramesh Jarkiholi sulking over their non-inclusion in the cabinet, and the chasm between the natives and migrants in the state. One of the key factors in this regard is also the unceremonious jettisoning of party veteran BS Yediyurappa as the CM last year, which may adversely impact the saffron party’s Lingayat support base.

According to the BJP’s internal surveys, the party may end up with 70-80 seats as against its 104-seat tally in the previous polls, party sources said.

The absence of a prominent face for spearheading its campaign, such as Yediyurappa under whose leadership the BJP fought several elections, may also hurt the party’s prospects, some leaders said, hoping that the party high command would be able to step in and turn things around for it, like they did in 2018.

Both the front-runners have been plagued by factionalism and infighting, especially the Congress whose top leaders, state unit president

DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, have continued to be caught in a game of one-upmanship despite repeated calls for unity from the party high command.

Pinning its hopes on a fractured poll verdict, the JD(S), led by ex-Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and his son H D Kumaraswamy, has been focusing on its stronghold of the Old Mysuru region in the past few months in a bid to maximise its haul from the region. The party is however also wary of the Congress upsetting in plans in the region, which is coupled with its fears of the BJP making inroads there too.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will also be in the fray and could make some dent in the bases of the BJP or the Congress in a few urban pockets.

The tainted mining baron-turned-politician Janardhan Reddy’s newly-floated Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha may affect the chances of some candidates in a few districts of Kalyana Karnataka.

The SDPI may be a player in a few minority-dominated constituencies in the state.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 14:01 IST
