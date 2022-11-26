scorecardresearch
Karnataka mulling over implementing uniform civil code, says CM Bommai

Addressing BJP workers in Shivamogga, the chief minister says the intention 'is to implement it when the right time comes'.

The chief minister also defended the state's new anti-conversion law saying the Supreme Court had held that forced conversion is a crime. (PTI/File)

During a Constitution Day programme at Karnataka’s Vidhana Soudha, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Saturday that his government was studying various aspects of a uniform civil code (UCC).

“As far as the BJP is concerned, we feel the UCC is desirable. The UCC has been part of the BJP’s manifesto at the national level for a long time now. There are already committees formed by different state governments to implement it. We are also looking into it and studying various aspects and then we will take a call,” he told reporters.

Earlier, on Friday, Bommai told party workers in Shivamogga that the government was mulling over implementing a UCC to ensure equality. The preamble of the Constitution speaks of equality and fraternity, he added.

“We have been talking about the UCC since the time of Deendayal Upadhyay. There is a serious thought going on in the country at the national and the state levels. There is also an intention to implement it when the right time comes. The state government will take all necessary measures to implement it,” he said. “We not only explore on things that we believe can make people’s welfare possible and bring equality, but also take strong measures to implement them.”

The chief minister also defended the state’s new anti-conversion law saying the Supreme Court had held that forced conversion is a crime.

