‘Finish off’ Siddaramaiah like Tipu, says Karnataka Minister Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan Wednesday urged people to ‘finish off’ Congress leader Siddaramaiah the way two Vokkaliga chieftains Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda had killed 17th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.

While addressing the rally at Mandya, Ashwath Narayan said if the BJP loses the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections then Siddaramiah, who admires Tipu, will come to power. “Do you want Tipu or Savarkar? Where should we send this Tipu Sultan? What did Uri Gowda Nanje Gowda do? You should finish him off the same way?” he said.

On his part, Siddaramaiah responded saying he respected Tipu, Kittur Rani Chennamma, Sangolli Rayanna and the like. “I have humanity. I love Hindus, I love Muslims, I love Christians, (and) I love Sikhs. I love everyone,” he said.

The Karnataka minister’s remarks came the same day as that of BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who asked people to chase away those supporting Tipu “to the forest” as “only those who perform bhajans of Ram” should remain “in this land”.

Kateel, while speaking at a rally at Yelburga in Koppal district, asked people to take a pledge and decide “whether you want the offspring of Tipu, Ram devotees or Anjaneya devotees in this land… Those who love Tipu should not remain in this land and only those who perform bhajans of Ram should”.

Though Tipu Sultan died fighting the British in the Fourth Anglo-Mysore war, the claim of Tipu being killed by the Gowda brothers was first made in a play staged in Mysuru last year.