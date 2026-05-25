What’s at stake as Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are summoned to Delhi for talks

The Congress high command has summoned Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar to Delhi for a discussion on Tuesday on leadership change, a complex and tricky topic that it has been deflecting for some months.

Sources in the party said the leadership wants to address the issue and put an end to the power tussle between the two and the persistent bickering in the state.

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Sources said leadership change would be on the table when Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala meet the two leaders separately and together. While those close to Shivakumar have spoken about the existence of an unwritten rotational chief ministership formula, the high command has been silent on this issue.

The Congress leadership, sources said, is not averse to a leadership change, but wants the transition to be smooth and acceptable to all, given that the Rajya Sabha and MLC elections and polls to the five corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) are around the corner. The issue came up for discussion when Kharge, Gandhi, and Venugopal met here last week.

While Siddaramaiah favours a Cabinet reshuffle, Shivakumar wants the party leadership to decide on the leadership change first. Shivakumar — the state Congress president since July 2020 — has been mounting pressure on the leadership for a change of guard for several months now. Sources said the central leadership would broach the subject with the two leaders. “We have not made any decision. We want to hear both of them,” a senior Congress leader said.

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But everything, sources said, hinges on how Siddaramaiah reacts. Siddaramaiah is the only Congress CM from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community. Those backing him believe that replacing him with a Vokkaliga (Shivakumar) could derail Rahul Gandhi’s social justice plank. Over the years, Siddaramaiah has assiduously worked on building the Ahinda, an acronym in Kannada for a coalition of the Alpasankhyataru (Minorities), Hindulidavaru (Backward Classes), and Dalitaru (Dalits).

Those close to him say that while the Ahinda vote base is solidly behind Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar does not even command the full support of the Vokkaligas, who are divided between Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular). Congress president Kharge, a Dalit, too fancies an outside chance because of this, but age, some leaders say, is not on his side. The 83-year-old had lost out in the CM race thrice in the last three decades. Kharge is among the four Rajya Sabha MPs from Karnataka who are retiring next month.

Kharge refused to comment when asked about the high command’s meeting with the two leaders, saying, “I cannot comment on this. Rahul Ji will speak.” Age is one factor that the Shivakumar camp talks about, too. Their argument is that Siddaramaiah is 78 and will be over 80 by the time Karnataka goes to the polls in 2028. They say the party cannot go for Assembly elections under an octogenarian, who has already declared that he has no desire to contest again.

Can he be expected to lead a spirited fight against the BJP when he has nothing to gain, they ask. Those favouring a change of guard argue that Shivakumar is resourceful and will leave no stone unturned to ensure that he retains the CM post. Siddaramaiah, sources said, could land in Delhi with several ministers and MLAs in tow. Congress leaders say he still has the support of a majority of the MLAs, but rule out a rebellion if the high command decides to replace him. The Congress leadership had earlier this month picked V D Satheesan as the Chief Minister of Kerala, overlooking Venugopal, a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi, who had the support of the majority of the newly elected MLAs.

“I’m invited to Delhi. Tomorrow there is a meeting at 11 am. I don’t know the subject. But I am invited. Last night, K C Venugopal called me and intimated to me about the date and the meeting,” Siddaramaiah told reporters in Bengaluru. To a question regarding speculation surrounding his meeting with the high command, he said, “It is always there.”