Fourteen years after they retired, two former additional chief secretaries of Karnataka deposed before a special court for elected representatives in Bengaluru earlier this week in a nearly two-decade-old corruption case pertaining to the alleged denotification of government land in favour of private parties by the then JD(S)-BJP government led by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy, who was Karnataka Chief Minister twice (February 3, 2006 to October 9, 2007, and May 23, 2018 to July 23, 2019), is currently a Union Minister (Heavy Industries).

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On October 1, 2007, a week before Kumaraswamy stepped down as Chief Minister, his government is alleged to have cleared the denotification of 2.24 acres of government land despite senior IAS officers raising objections to the proposal.

The two retired additional chief secretaries, Jothi Ramalingam (74) and Shameem Bhanu (75), were identified as key witnesses and summoned in the case as they had both, separately, served as principal secretary in the state urban development department. They deposed before the special court on Monday (November 16).

According to court records, Bhanu, who was principal secretary in the urban development department from December 2002 to May 2006, told the special court that she had objected to the denotification proposal earlier.

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Bhanu, who retired as an additional chief secretary in 2012, told the court that the proposal had come in a letter from the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) dated December 13, 2005, and she had provided her opinion opposing it. “I opined that such lands could not be denotified since possession of the said lands have been taken by the BDA through the mahazar (panchnama) and acquisition process had been completed,” Bhanu told the court, while identifying her opinion and signature in the original file noting sheet.

She said the file was sent to the then Chief Minister, Dharam Singh of the Congress, who was also in-charge of the urban development department. It was returned without a decision and the file was closed, she told the court.

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Ramalingam, who served as the principal secretary for urban development from 2007 to 2009 — initially during the Kumaraswamy government and later the BJP government led by B S Yediyurappa — told the special court that on the directions of Kumaraswamy’s office, he ordered that a draft proposal be put up for denotification of the land.

Ramalingam, who also retired as an additional chief secretary in 2012, told the court that he received the case file with the proposal for denotification of the land from the office of the then CM (Kumaraswamy) on July 20, 2007. He also identified Kumaraswamy’s signature on the basis of prior familiarity with it.

Kumaraswamy’s counsel, however, objected to the identification of the signature on the ground that Ramalingam had not personally witnessed the signing of the files by the former CM. The court then deferred Ramalingam’s examination to facilitate a hearing on identification of Kumaraswamy’s signature.

The 2007 land denotification case

The 2.24 acres in Vaderahalli village, Kengeri Hobli in West Bengaluru, had been acquired by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) in 1997. It was part of the 783 acres acquired for a residential layout, which is now part of Banashankari Stage-5.

The Kumaraswamy government allegedly denotified the land in favour of the original owners, MC Padma and her family. After the land was denotified in 2007, two GPA (general power of attorney) holders for the land, KB Shanthamma and Rekha Chandru, who had allegedly bought the plot from the original owners, sold it to private developers and entered into a joint venture with them.

The joint venture with the developers, Balaji Infra, Sunrise Builders and Arati Builders, then allegedly created a residential layout with 186 plots, and sold each plot for Rs 25 lakh.

The complaint against Kumarawasamy was filed by a private complainant, M Mahadevaswamy, in 2012. Accusing Kumaraswamy of corruption, the complainant alleged that the private deal caused a loss of Rs 60 to 80 crore to the state exchequer. Eighteen others have also been accused in the case, including the original land owners, the GPA holders and the private builders.

In 2012, a local court ordered the Karnataka Lokayukta police to investigate the case. The police filed a closure report in November 2018. But a special court found material in the police report to take cognizance of the case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Indian Penal Code sections for cheating, criminal conspiracy, breach of trust and forgery as well as the Karnataka Land (Restriction and Transfer) Act. The case was posted for trial in 2021.

The case is now being prosecuted by the state government after the special court ruled on May 26 this year that sessions court cases have to be prosecuted by a state prosecutor even if they were filed by private complainants. The state government appointed a special public prosecutor for the case on September 22 and the trial resumed on November 5.