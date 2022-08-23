Disputed Karnataka shrine: State govt works out a joint Hindu, Muslim panel

The Karnataka government has placed before the state High Court its order to constitute a panel, comprising both Hindus and Muslims, to supervise religious ceremonies at the disputed Datta Peetha shrine in Chikmagalur.

Located in the Bababudangiri Hills, the Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah / Peetha, revered by both Hindus and Muslims, has been a bone of contention for around three decades, with right-wing Hindu activists projecting it as the Babri Masjid of the south.

A temple in the name of Dattatreya Devaru and a dargah in the name of Baba Budan Dargah are both located in the cave in the Bababudangiri Hills.

The Karnataka High Court is hearing an appeal filed by a former mujawar of the shrine, Syed Ghouse Mohiyiddin Shah Khadri, against an earlier court order that had quashed handing over the conduct of religious ceremonies to the Muslim side.

In May, during the course of the hearing, a Division Bench of the High Court had instructed the state government that new measures for conducting religious ceremonies at the shrine would be subject to its order. The government had informed the court that a Cabinet sub-committee had visited the spot and consulted various stakeholders to “amicably resolve the dispute”.

On July 19, the Karnataka government issued an order to constitute a panel that would comprise both Hindus and Muslims to carry out religious ceremonies at the shrine – especially in December during the annual Datta Jayanti celebrations, when the dispute around the shrine tends to sharpen.

As per the government order, a Hindu priest appointed by this joint management committee will conduct daily rituals at the shrine, while a mujawar picked by it will carry out customs at the dargah every evening and on Mondays and Thursdays. The committee will supervise all activities at the shrine, including the Datta Jayanti celebrations.

Informing the High Court about this arrangement on Monday, the government said it was based on the recommendations of the Cabinet sub-committee.

In 2018, the government had entrusted conduct of the ceremonies at the shrine to a mujawar, to the exclusion of Hindu priests. The Sree Guru Dattatreya Peeta Devasthana had approached the High Court, which ruled in September last year that the government order was “unsustainable in law”.

A single-judge Bench stated that “the impugned order infringes the right of both communities guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution by preventing Hindus from performing pooja as per their faith and compelling the Mujawar to offer pooja contrary to his faith”.

The High Court ruled that the Karnataka government had erred in going by the recommendations of a high-level committee to allow ceremonies to be conducted by a mujawar, while rejecting a 2010 report by an Endowment Commissioner on the shared status of the shrine. It said that the high-level committee report was not “free from the vice of bias”.

“It is nobody’s case that the place of worship is being converted. On the other hand, it is the common case of both communities that it is a place of worship for both Hindus and Muslims,” the High Court said.

It referred to the order of the Supreme Court in the Babri Masjid-Ramjanmabhoomi case, stating that “faith is a matter for the individual believer. Once the court has intrinsic material to accept that the faith or belief is genuine, it must defer to the belief of the worshipper”.