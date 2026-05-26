Congress looks at change of guard in Karnataka, lets Siddaramaiah know

Amid an all-out tussle for leadership in Karnataka, the Congress high command is learnt to have conveyed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Tuesday that it was looking at a transition in the state, reorienting the party organisation and government while keeping the future challenges in mind.

Keen that the transition be smooth and dignified, sources said the Chief Minister has been given time to mull over the idea.

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The signal from the party leadership was said to be clear, that it was looking at a change of guard in the state. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has waited in the wings for a long time to take over the reins of the state.

The Congress, for the record, said that the six hours of separate discussions that the leadership had with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, were over the selection of candidates for the forthcoming MLC and Rajya Sabha elections.

While the Congress asked the media to stop speculating, it did not specify that Siddaramaiah would continue as the Chief Minister and that there would be no leadership change.

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After the meeting, AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, flanked by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, said, “The entire discussion was only concentrated on the coming Rajya Sabha elections and Council elections in Karnataka. Whatever speculation you people are doing… that is only speculation… no reality at all. Today, we discussed the Rajya Sabha seats and Council seats of Karnataka. The candidates… will be announced along with other seats in other states. That is all we have decided today. Nothing else was discussed today.”

It was a day of marathon discussions at the new Congress headquarters in New Delhi. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Venugopal and AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala first met for over two hours after which they met Siddaramaiah.

Gandhi then met the Chief Minister alone for nearly an hour. Sources said Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi too was consulted.

The party leadership knows that Siddaramaiah commands the support of a majority of the Congress MLAs in Karnataka. Moreover, he is the only Chief Minister from the OBC community that the Congress has now. A transition, sources said, will have to be navigated carefully ensuring that the veteran is accorded due respect to avoid a rebellion and muscle flexing. Siddaramaiah had landed in Delhi with many of his ministers in tow.

Among those who accompanied him were senior ministers G Parameshwara, MB Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, KJ George and Byrathi Suresh and senior leader and MLC BK Hariprasad. One proposal being considered is to bring Siddaramaiah to Delhi using the Rajya Sabha route. But Siddaramaiah is said to have not revealed his mind yet. Of the four Rajya Sabha vacancies arising in Karnataka, the Congress is in a position to win three. Among the retirees are Kharge.

Sources said a final decision on the leadership change is expected before the Rajya Sabha elections on June 18.