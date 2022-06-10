In Karnataka, Cong, JD(S) schism sets BJP in pole position to win 3rd RS seat

The ruling BJP in Karnataka seems to be racing to win its third seat in the Rajya Sabha polls Friday on account of the two key Opposition players, the Congress and the JD(S), failing to come to an understanding to share their votes for a consensus candidate.

The cross-voting by at least two disgruntled JD(S) MLAs, Srinivasa Gowda and Gubbi Srinivas, in favour of the Congress with the votes of the BJP’s and the Congress’s legislators remaining intact has also seemingly worked in favour of the BJP’s third candidate Lahar Singh Siroya.

A candidate requires at least 45 votes to sail through in this election. The Congress, which has only 70 MLAs in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, has fielded two candidates – Jairam Ramesh, the senior party leader and sitting MP, and Mansoor Ali Khan, the son of ex-MP K Rahman Khan.

The BJP, which has 121 MLAs, has fielded Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Kannada film actor Jaggesh as its principal candidates, while also fielding Siroya, the party treasurer and close associate of ex-chief minister B S Yediyurappa, as its third candidate.

Sitharaman and Jaggesh have garnered their requisite votes, even as the fate of Siroya is dependent on the 30 excess votes of the BJP and all the 92 second preference votes being cast for him.

As regards the Congress camp, Ramesh is set to retain his seat. The Congress, which has only 25 votes to spare for the fourth Rajya Sabha seat as compared to the BJP’s 31 and the JD(S)’s total 32, was the first to field a candidate for the fourth seat even as the JD(S)’s candidate, the real estate baron Kupendra Reddy, held talks with the Congress’s state chief D K Shivakumar and other party leaders to seek support for his candidature.

“The Congress decided to field its own candidate in order to protect its spare votes and prevent them from being taken by the JD(S) or the BJP. The JD(S) which claims to be pro-Muslim will also be exposed if it allies with the BJP and does not support a minority candidate. With the (Assembly) elections approaching, this strategy to expose the JD(S) was considered important,” a state Congress functionary said.

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, Shivakumar warned the party MLAs that they will not be nominated for the 2023 Assembly polls if anyone indulges in cross-voting in the Friday polls.

The JD(S) has not been able to keep its flock together because of dissidence in a section of its MLAs against ex-CM H D Kumaraswamy’s leadership. The party MLAs, Srinivasa Gowda from Kolar and Gubbi Srinivas from Tumkur, may leave the JD(S) in the coming months.

The Congress, which had backed the candidature of ex-Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda in the 2020 Rajya Sabha polls, sought the JD(S)’s support in the current polls.

However, the Congress’s move to field its own candidate in the fray despite lacking the numbers has not gone down well with the JD(S).

The JD(S) is facing a situation similar to 2016, when eight of its 40 legislators voted for a Congress candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls, which led to the defeat of then JD(S) candidate B M Farook. Subsequently, those MLAs were suspended, most of whom joined the Congress.