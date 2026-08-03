Karnataka Cabinet expansion triggers revolt, MLA resigns, another threatens to quit

Even as Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s expanded Cabinet took shape and the stage looked set for 20 new ministers to take oath on Monday, the Congress in Karnataka was hit by voices of dissent.

While the party’s three-time Indi MLA Yashwanthrayagouda Patil resigned from the Assembly saying he was “hurt” for being overlooked, another legislator Belur Gopalkrishna (Sagar) said he would tender his resignation.

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“I have been in politics for four decades. I am hurt,” Patil said, adding that he is yet to take a call on quitting the party.

Gopalkrishna, on the other hand, said he would resign as MLA and also as chairman of the State Forest Industries Corporation. “Only if you are children of Chief Ministers or ministers, will you have a chance (of becoming a minister)… I will resign as MLA and from the chairmanship of the Board I am appointed to,” he said.

A party-hopper, Gopalkrishna first won the Assembly election in 2004 as a BJP candidate and retained the seat in 2008. After being denied a ticket for the 2013 elections, he switched to the JD(S) and unsuccessfully contested the Sagar seat. He joined the Congress in 2018.

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The dissent came on the day the Congress filled the remaining 20 vacancies in the Cabinet, two months after D K Shivakumar was sworn in as Chief Minister along with 13 ministers. Of the 20 inducted on Monday, nine are fresh faces.

Siddaramaiah stamp

However, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appeared to have had the upper hand, with 21 of the 33 ministers in the Cabinet having served in his Cabinet.

Despite deliberations with the high command over the past three weeks regarding the choice of ministers, there were last-minute changes in the list released by the AICC.

While former minister Mankala Vaidya was featured in the list released around Monday noon, it was soon withdrawn. The revised list dropped Vaidya to accommodate S S Mallikarjun, also a former minister.

Party sources said Mallikarjun — whose wife Prabha Mallikarjun is MP from Davanagere, and son Samarth Mallikarjun is MLA from Davanagere South — was accommodated after he allegedly threatened to quit the party if he was not included in the Cabinet.

Both Patil and Gopalkrishna said that despite the party’s assurance that new faces would find a place in the Cabinet, a majority of ministers who had served under Siddaramaiah were retained.

Protests by supporters of legislators aspiring for Cabinet berths were also reported from several parts of the state.