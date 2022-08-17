Karnataka: Facing ‘non-functional’ charge, CM Bommai draws up fresh plans to showcase achievements

The BJP government in Karnataka is drawing up fresh plans to celebrate the third anniversary of being in power in the state and the first anniversary of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s tenure, on August 28.

The Bommai government had earlier scheduled a grand event on July 28 to celebrate both anniversaries but was forced to cancel the event following the July 26 murder of BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru in the Dakshina Kannada region of the state.

A meeting was held at the official residence of chief minister Bommai on Tuesday night for organizing a fresh ‘Janutsav’ to celebrate the achievements of the BJP government. The meeting was held amid controversy over remarks by a BJP minister, J C Madhuswamy, that the BJP government is not functioning effectively in Karnataka. An audio clip of the remarks made by the law minister during a telephone chat with a social worker has gone viral on social media and has been used by the opposition Congress to target the BJP.

“A decision has been taken to hold the Janutsav on August 28 at Doddaballapur (the same venue where the July 28 event was planned). A decision has been taken to invite national leaders for the event,” the chief minister’s office said.

Ministers in the BJP government, who are close aides of CM Bommai, participated in the meeting at his residence, including Revenue Minister R Ashok, Horticulture Minister N Munirathna, and Cooperatives Minister S T Somashekhar.

The anniversary celebrations on July 28 were cancelled after BJP national president J P Nadda decided to stay away, following protests by party workers over Nettaru’s murder. Nadda was originally scheduled to attend the event which was expected to sound the bugle for the 2023 state polls.

“We wanted to celebrate the programmes we have done for the people. Now there is no peace to the mind and after seeing the emotions of the family and the mother of Praveen, we have decided to cancel the event,” Bommai had said on July 27.