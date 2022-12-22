All eyes on Bommai Cabinet move as Panchamasali Lingayats’ quota stir reaches Belagavi crossroads

A nearly two-year-old agitation for reservation launched by a prominent sub-sect of the dominant Lingayat community, Panchamasali Lingayats, in Karnataka may come to a head Thursday when hundreds of its activists propose to march to the state legislature in Belagavi to press for their demand. The Panchamasali activists have been demanding a share of the 15 per cent reservation given to Other Backward Castes (OBCs) in the state instead of a separate five per cent quota allotted to Lingayats.

The Panchamasali activists led by seer Jaya Mruthyunjay Swamy began a march last Tuesday to the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi, where the winter session of the Karnataka legislature is in progress, and reached the Belagavi border Wednesday. They have the support of several ruling BJP MLAs and ministers from the Panchamasali community. They are threatening to lay siege to the state legislature complex indefinitely if their quota demand is not met this week despite the BJP’s assurances.

“We will celebrate if there is good news and we will lay siege to the Suvarna Soudha if there is no good news,” Mruthyunjay Swamy said Wednesday during their march. He has claimed that tens of thousands of people from the Panchamsali community will gather in Belagavi Thursday to press for the quota demand.

A nervous BJP government sent a senior police officer to meet the seer at the entrance to Belagavi in a bid to ensure proper law and order.

All eyes are on a cabinet meeting to be held by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday in Belagavi, which may come up with a possible solution to the issue, which could have a bearing on the upcoming state Assembly polls as Lingayats are a key BJP support base.

Current Reservation in Karnataka CATEGORY I - 4% - Backward Castes CATEGORY-II (A) - 15% - Other Backward Castes CATEGORY-II (B) - 4% - Muslims CATEGORY-III (A)- 4% - Vokkaliga etc CATEGORY-III (B) - 5 % - Lingayat etc SCHEDULED CASTES - 17 % SCHEDULED TRIBES - 7 % Total reservation: 56 % SC ceiling on reservation: 50 % States with more than 50 per cent reservation: Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, UP, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh

“Former CM B S Yediyurappa had given us an assurance. If the assurance is not kept by Basavaraj Bommai there could be repercussions in the polls,” Mruthyunjay Swamy said.

There were indications that the Bommai government may come up with a decision that favours the Panchamasali demand for OBC category 2A reservation, with a BJP minister and a party MLA from the community stating that the CM will deliver “sweet news” on Thursday.

“We have faith that the CM will decide on the inclusion of Panchamasali in the 2A reservation category,” BJP MLA Basavaraj Patil Yatnal, a key campaigner for the community, said.

“There is a solution for every problem. We will try to resolve it with diligence,” Yediyurappa said Wednesday.

The BJP had earlier stalled the Panchamsalis’ quota demand fearing that it would open a Pandora’s box of similar demands from sub-sects of various other dominant castes leading to the breaching of the 50 per cent ceiling imposed by the Supreme Court for reservation in government jobs and education.

In a move to lay the legal ground to meet the new OBC reservation demand of Panchamsalis, the previous Yediyurappa-led BJP government had appointed the Justice Subhash Adi committee in 2021 to study the sub-sect’s backwardness.

The backwardness research exercise was stalled in August this year after the Karnataka High Court imposed a stay on it, when the move was challenged by the state Backward Castes Federation on the ground that it was in violation of the state Backward Castes Commission Act.

The BJP government subsequently put the onus of assessing the backwardness of Panchamasalis and all communities demanding OBC reservation on a socio-economic survey being conducted by the Backward Castes Commission, which is yet to submit its report.

“Reservations will be provided only after scientific studies. It would have a meaning only after a study,” Bommai had said in September in the state legislature in response to a demand by BJP MLA Basavaraj Patil Yatnal and Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar for a decision on the Panchamasali quota issue.

“I am in continuous touch with the chairman and secretary of Backward Castes Commission. I have been asking for their report and as soon as it is available we will take a decision,” Bommai said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Mruthyunjaya Swamy has claimed in recent days that the BJP government was using the non-completion of the backward castes survey as a “mere excuse” to stall their demand. The Panchamsali seer has also claimed that the BJP was not moving ahead with implementing their demand amid fears among dominant BJP leaders like Yediyurappa and others (who belong to other Lingayat sub-sects) of Panchamasali leaders like Basavaraj Patil Yatnal assuming leadership roles in the BJP at their cost.

During a protest outside CM Bommai’s home in the Haveri region in September this year, Mruthyunjaya Swamy had said that Yediyurappa feared the emergence of Bommai and others as top Lingayat leaders in the event of acceptance of Panchamasalis’ demand.“There is a fear that Bommai will become a permanent Lingayat leader if our demand for OBC recognition is accepted,” he had said.

Yediyurappa belongs to the Lingayat sub-sect Banajigas while Bommai belongs to the sub-sect Sadr Lingayat.

Several leaders from the Panchamsali community in the Congress party have also been at the forefront of its quota agitation that began in January 2021. The presence of such Congress leaders like Vijay Kashappanavar, Vinay Kulkarni and Lakshmi Hebbalkar in the quota stir has triggered anxiety among the community leaders from the BJP about losing their hold on the Lingayat vote base in the state.

The Panchamasali activists have given the BJP government multiple deadlines for deciding on their demand for quota under the OBC category in government jobs and education.They had also held a protest march from Bagalkot in north Karnataka to Bengaluru in 2021 for their demand over a period of two months, which was called off after the then CM

Yediyurappa sought time to address it in a legal and constitutional manner.

The Panchamasali leaders at the forefront of the agitation then, including BJP MLA Yatnal, said it was called off temporarily on the basis of assurances made by Yediyurappa on the floor of the legislature.

“As per a cabinet decision to resolve demands for reservations by various castes under legal and constitutional norms, a three-member committee is being constituted under the chairmanship of retired high court judge Subhash Adi,” Yediyurappa had said before he stepped down as the CM on July 26, 2021.

The Karnataka government’s move to set up this panel to consider changes in the quotas for Panchamasalis and others was challenged in the high court by the Karnataka State Backward Castes Federation, which argued that the state government could not have issued an executive order to create the quota evaluation committee when reservations fall under the purview of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Castes Act, 1995. The high court stayed the survey, stating that the petition raises the question as to “whether the State in its Executive Power could constitute a Committee, to examine whether the Panchamasali Lingayat sub-sect (which is presently in Category 3B), under Government Order bearing dated 01.07.2021, can be included in category 2A and if so, under what circumstances.”

A survey is being conducted now by the Backward Castes Commission to ascertain the socio-economic status and backwardness of the Panchamasalis, the BJP government has said.

CM Bommai told an all-party meeting in March 2022 that a report had been sought from the advocate general on the legal implications of the various demands for new reservations by various communities.

“If reservations have to be provided, it has to be in accordance with constitutional provisions and Supreme Court orders. The advocate general has been asked to submit a report in this regard,” Bommai said earlier this year.

The Panchamasali Lingayats are demanding inclusion in the OBC category to be eligible to avail 15 per cent reservation instead of a five per cent quota. The community, which is mainly engaged in agriculture, has cited poverty among its large section as a reason for this demand. They claim to account for about 85 lakh of Karnataka’s six crore population,

claiming to make up over 70 per cent of the state’s Lingayat population. The Lingayat community makes up over 17 per cent of Karnataka’s population.

The Panchamasalis’ quota stir was launched in 2021 by a BJP MLA Murugesh Nirani. After he was inducted into the cabinet, other BJP leaders also came to the forefront of the agitation, such as Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. The quota issue has assumed significance among Panchamasalis over their grievances that they have been “neglected” over the years by all parties.

Although Karnataka has seen several CMs from the Lingayat community — including Yediyurappa, Bommai, and Jagadish Shettar — the grouse of the Panchamasali community is that they have not received significant political representation despite making up the largest chunk of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat caste group in the state.

In October this year, in what political observers viewed as a possible indication of the BJP acceding to the Panchamasalis’ OBC quota demand, the Bommai government enhanced the reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) by six per cent taking the SCs quota to 17 per cent (from 15 per cent) and STs quota to 7 (from 3 per cent).

This move breached the 50 per cent ceiling on quotas, imposed by the Supreme Court in the Indira Sawhney case of 1992, for the first time and laid the ground for demands for enhancement of quotas from communities like Panchamasalis.

“Before we move to enhance the reservation limits we have to consider the demands of all communities for enhanced quotas. We do not want to open the entire Pandora’s box and so we have decided on one of the pressing issues, the enhancement of the SC/ST quota. We have confined ourselves to this for the time being,” state law minister J C Madhuswamy had then said.

The Opposition leaders like ex-CM Siddaramaiah say that the BJP government’s quota enhancement must be backed by the constitutional amendment move to be made by the central BJP government to ensure that the quota increase is not struck down by the courts for violation of the 50 per cent ceiling set by the apex court.