Congress clears Karnataka Cabinet expansion, 20 new ministers set to be sworn-in

After several rounds of deliberations, the Karnataka government led by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has finally received the Congress leadership’s approval to expand the Cabinet.

According to sources in the Chief Minister’s Office, the swearing-in ceremony for 20 new ministers is likely to take place Monday evening, subject to last-minute changes. The new inductees will join the 13 ministers, who were sworn in along with Shivakumar on June 3.

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Those likely to be sworn in on Monday are Laxman Savadi, Vijayanand Kashappanavar, Gayatri Shanthegowda, Magadi Balakrishna, Zameer Ahmed Khan, Ajay Singh, T Raghumurthy, N Chaluvarayaswamy, Shivaraj Tangadagi, Madhu Bangarappa, Rudrappa Lamani, Rizwan Arshad, Santosh Lad, K M Shivalinge Gowda, C Puttarangashetty, S S Mallikarjun, Mankalu Vaidya, P M Narendraswamy, K S Basavanthappa and Basavaraj Rayareddy.

Half of the new inductees — Kashappanavar, Shanthegowda, Balakrishna, Singh, Raghumurthy, Lamani, Arshad, Shivalinge Gowda, Narendraswamy and Basavanthappa — are first-time ministers.

The long-awaited Cabinet expansion comes after weeks of uncertainty and multiple rounds of consultations between the state leadership and the Congress high command.

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Shivakumar made several trips to New Delhi in recent weeks to hold discussions with the party leadership amid prolonged negotiations over the composition of the ministry.

“The process of Cabinet expansion will be completed by the end of this week,” Chief Minister Shivakumar said before departing for his latest trip to Delhi last week.

The delay in expansion also fuelled reports of intense lobbying by aspirants and infighting within the Congress over regional, caste and factional representation in the Cabinet.

Several MLAs had publicly expressed their disappointment over the delay and mounted pressure on the leadership to complete the Cabinet expansion.

Since Shivakumar replaced Siddaramaiah as CM, the Congress leadership has been under pressure to complete the exercise while ensuring representation across regions, communities and seniority within the party.

In June, Congress leaders from Karnataka travelled to Delhi with names of Cabinet berth aspirants. However, the high command sought revisions as the list mostly contained the names of senior legislators while the party leadership was keen on inducting young faces into the Cabinet.

The AICC also announced the names for other key legislative posts. Senior legislator G S Patil has been named Speaker of the Assembly, while first-time MLA A S Ponnanna will serve as Deputy Speaker.

In the Legislative Council, Saleem Ahmed has been appointed Chairman, while Umashree will serve as Deputy Chairperson.