As Cong criticises Savarkar, Karnataka BJP begins publicity blitz to honour ideologue

What began as a row in Karnataka over the exclusion of the picture of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the inclusion of pictures of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar in a government advertisement for the 75th Independence Day anniversary has transformed into a publicity blitz on the life and work of Savarkar by the BJP and its affiliates.

On August 22, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, whose standing as an important BJP leader was reaffirmed by the BJP central leadership (after a year out in the cold), flagged off a Veer Savarkar Rath Yatra in the Mysuru region where the BJP is considered politically weak.

The BJP and its affiliates have also decided that Savarkar will be featured in Ganesh Puja pandals this year to drive home the point that he is a revered freedom fighter for the right-wing irrespective of criticism from the Congress and a group such as the pro-Muslim Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

The BJP’s move to create a publicity blitz around Savarkar is a fallout of a series of incidents that occurred around Independence Day where the party’s portrayal of Savarkar as a prominent freedom fighter was called into question.

Ahead of Independence Day, there were skirmishes in parts of Karnataka such as Shivamogga where banners hailing Savarkar as a freedom fighter were put up by the local city administration at a few locations. Groups, including the SDPI, objected to this and demanded that banners with pictures of 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan be featured among the freedom fighters.

On Independence Day, the row deepened with former CM Siddaramaiah questioning the omission of Nehru’s photo and Savarkar’s inclusion among a series of pictures of freedom fighters in an advertisement that the government published in newspapers. “Savarkar, who pleaded (with) British officers to get himself released from jail, gets a position in the front row. But, Baba Saheb, who fought for freedom by being the voice of marginalised sections, gets placed in the last row,” the former CM said.

He added on social media, “Bommai government’s ad clearly shows that the RSS does not have anyone to show as a freedom fighter other than Savarkar who pleaded with British officials and acted as their stooge for his survival. Bommai should remember that Pandit Nehru wrote letters and books to inspire people to participate in the freedom movement while he was jailed by the British for 9 years. Looks like RSS is sad that Nehru did not write mercy petitions to the British like Savarkar.”

Advertisement

The same day, activists suspected to be linked to the SDPI walked into the Ameer Ahamed Circle in Shivamogga and removed a Savarkar banner before being mildly lathi-charged by the police on duty at the spot. Bajrang Dal activists protested against the attempted removal of the Savarkar banner. The tensions following the incident resulted in the stabbing of a young shopkeeper in the city.

In what is now seen as a key political trigger for the BJP to carry out the Savarkar propaganda blitz, Siddaramaiah reacted to the incidents in Shivamogga by saying that a Savarkar banner should not have been erected in a “predominantly Muslim area”.

Asked about the Savarkar row, Bommai recently said, “It all started with his (Siddaramiah) confusing statements. Did we say that a picture of Savarkar must not be put in a Muslim area? It was Siddaramaiah who created confusion.”

Advertisement

Yediyurappa said in Mysuru on August 23, “The Savarkar Rath Yatra organised by the Veer Savarkar Foundation is an effort to create awareness about Savarkar, his patriotism and struggles. It is an effort to awaken patriotism in the people. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi addressed him (Savarkar) as Veer, but the campaign against him in Karnataka is not right.”

The former CM said a leader such as Siddaramaiah should not “talk lightly about a revolutionary figure like Savarkar”.

“Out of appreciation for Savarkar’s role in the freedom struggle, Indira Gandhi released a stamp. Out of fear of Savarkar, the British sentenced him twice to rigorous imprisonment. The Congress of the past appreciated Savarkar but the anti-Hindu Congress of Siddaramiah is afraid of Savarkar,” said state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

In Opinion | Truth about Savarkar and caste

Last week’s incident in Kodagu in which men linked to the BJP threw eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car is believed to be linked to the Savarkar issue and Siddaramaiah’s recognition of Tipu Sultan (who is reviled in Kodagu) as a freedom fighter. The incident occurred when the Congress leader was on a visit to rain-hit parts of the district.

Some Congress leaders have pointed out that Indira Gandhi released stamps commemorating both Savarkar and Tipu Sultan as freedom fighters and the BJP was failing to recognise Sultan as a freedom fighter.

Advertisement

Congress communication cell chairman Priyank Kharge questioned the BJP’s reverence for Savarkar, pointing out that the right-wing ideologue was an atheist. “Why is the BJP carrying out a Rath Utsav for Savarkar? Why do they want to put his picture in Ganesh pandals? He was a rationalist. They are insulting gods and his (Savarkar’s) own ideology,” he said at a press conference this week.

Kharge added, “If Savarkar was a freedom fighter why was he unwilling to be extradited? Why did he file a writ petition saying it was illegal? Why did he write so many letters for mercy? Even if it is considered a master stroke then after his release what were the movements and agitations that he was involved with? What were the consequences of these measures? Why were the British not wary of him? Why did he not participate in the Quit India movement? why was he part of Muslim League meetings? If he is the father of Hindutva, then why did he oppose the worship of cows? Why is a person who advocated the division of India and went against the idea of an Akhand Bharat being worshipped and why did he accept a pension of Rs 60 from the British?”