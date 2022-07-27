Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, caste faultlines

July 27, 2022 11:06:49 pm
Many activists from various Hindutva outfits in Dakshina Kannada district in the BJP-ruled Karnataka created a stir Wednesday when they surrounded the cars of state BJP president and MP Nalini Kumar Kateel, state minister Sunil Kumar Karkala and RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, when they arrived to pay their last respects to Praveen Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha worker, who was killed on Tuesday at Bellare.
The right-wing activists’ move reflected their anger over Nettaru’s murder and the “delay” by the BJP leaders in visiting the family of the 32-year-old party worker, who came through the local Sangh Parivar ranks. It also indicated their growing disillusionment with the saffron party over a perception that its leadership has allegedly been “self-serving” and working against the interests of Hindutva unlike the cadre.
On Tuesday night, Nettaru, who owned a poultry shop, was hacked to death while he was closing his shop in the region’s Bellare village in Sullia taluk.
#Karnataka
Activists and locals heckle @BJP4Karnataka president @nalinkateel @karkalasunil following to the murder of #PraveenNettaru in Dakshina Kannada district. They booed at the leaders and also raised slogans against #BJP @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/QDey9jWJUt
— Kiran Parashar (@KiranParashar21) July 27, 2022
Kateel’s car was not only stopped near Nettaru’s funeral site, but was also sought to be toppled by the angry mob. The activists also surrounded the vehicle of Karkala and Kalladka, even as they booed and shouted anti-BJP slogans.
The mob questioned the leaders why the Sangh Parivar cadre was not being protected despite the BJP being in power both in the state and at the Centre. The irate activists also demanded that the government should call off the Thursday celebrations to mark the first anniversary of Basavaraj Bommai as the Chief Minister. The police had to even resort to lathi-charge to disperse them.
Significantly, Kateel represents the Dakshina Kannada region in the Lok Sabha. There has been growing resentment among the Hindutva cadre against Kateel since 2014. He, however, won the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls while riding the “Modi plus Hindutva” wave.
In recent days there have been some allegations of corruption levelled against the BJP government, even as Kateel’s term as the state party chief is coming to an end next month.
In the 2013 Assembly polls, Dakshina Kannada’s Hindutva cadre had turned against the BJP after the then party-led government had come under a corruption cloud. The BJP was then also perceived to be deviating from the core Hindutva agenda for protection of the Hindu culture and against issues like religious conversion, cow slaughter and love jihad. This resulted in the BJP losing most of the seats in the communally-polarised region in coastal Karnataka, where Hindutva has always been the party’s electoral trump card.
In the 2018 polls, the BJP and the Sangh Parivar had raked up the killings of some of its leaders in Dakshina Kannada to regain seats lost to the Congress party in 2013.
There has also been the play of the caste factor in the region’s right-wing politics, with the majority of the Sangh Parivar and BJP cadre belonging to OBC groups like the Billava (traditional toddy tappers) and Mogaveera (fishermen) communities and their leadership coming from the dominant Bunt (landlords) and Brahmin (priest) communities.
Nettaru was a Billava while Kateel and Kalladka belong to the Bunt and Brahmin communities, respectively.
The BJP has now sought to promote Karkala, the minister for energy, Kannada and culture, as its Billava face in order to placate the community. However, there still seems to be a lot of resentment among the Billava right-wing cadre in the coastal districts over the perception of a “few leaders from dominant castes enjoying the fruits of power earned through years of the cadre’s ground work”.
Meanwhile, the principal Opposition Congress’s Leader in the Karnataka Legislative Council, B K Hariprasad, a Billava, said, “The murder of the leader of the Billava Yuva Vahini Praveen Nettaru is condemnable. The government must find the real killers of the youth instead of making pre-meditated accusations. The death of innocent youths must stop.”
Subscriber Only Stories
The Janata Dal (Secular) leader and ex-CM, HD Kumaraswamy, asked why the BJP government did not learn any lessons after the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga in February this year. “It is all a political game and poor people are victims of it. Harsha also came from a poor family and Praveen also comes from a poor family. It is just the BJP taking advantage of these deaths,” he charged.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’Premium
A case of SC’s comments going against Indian valuesPremium
What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer'sPremium
Latest News
Neymar to stand trial in Spain for Barcelona transfer
Chaos and creation: Inside the making of Yeezy Gap
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
Tripura BJP meet analyses bypoll results, discusses strategy for 2023 Assembly polls
Maharashtra: Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to embark on statewide tour next month to revive party
WHO chief advises reducing sex partners to avoid monkeypox
Countries are still incorporating fair number of ODIs for next FTP: ICC CEO Allardice
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 2013 SC order
Maharashtra CM calls urgent meeting to discuss housing needs of police personnel
21-day isolation, keeping lesions fully covered: Centre’s guidelines for monkeypox patients
ICMR invites pharma firms for developing monkeypox vaccine
Lok Sabha passes Bill to create statutory framework for doping watchdog