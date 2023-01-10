Karnataka BJP and ‘racketeer’ Santro Ravi: Case against his ‘wife’ adds twist to political row

A case of caste atrocities and assault filed by a woman claiming to be the estranged wife of alleged racketeer K S Manjunath, better known as ‘Santro Ravi’, accused of immoral trafficking as well as involvement in police transfers, has taken a new turn. An internal probe by the Bengaluru Police suggests that the woman who filed the case against Santro Ravi on January 2 may have been right in claiming that she was framed in a dacoity case registered by the Cottonpet police in Bengaluru two months ago.

The woman, 27, and her 20-year-old niece were held for more than 20 days over the dacoity charge in November 2022, as per the report, submitted to the state police headquarters, Bengaluru Police sources said. “The inquiry report is complete. We feel something is missing in the (dacoity) case,” sources said.

The finding of the internal probe is embarrassing for the Karnataka BJP, as the Opposition has been accusing state ministers of hobnobbing with Santro Ravi, and allege he has a role in fixing police transfers in the state. Santro Ravi is linked to nearly 20 cases of prostitution and immoral trafficking in Karnataka, starting 1995.

Eight days after the woman, an engineering graduate who claims to be Santro Ravi’s second wife, filed the case of atrocity against him, he is yet to be traced by the police. Former CM H D Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) has questioned the delay, saying Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was reluctant to act against Santro Ravi due to his proximity with ministers.

Over the last few days, Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) and Congress have released a series of pictures on social media of Santro Ravi in the company of ministers and CM Bommai’s son.

The woman has told the police that Santro Ravi had got the dacoity case registered against her through his connections in the police department after she broke off her three-year-old relationship with him.

Police sources said that a case of dacoity is a very serious offence, and in normal course, senior officers ought to be involved in the investigation.

The Cottonpet police arrested the woman and her niece on November 25 from Bengaluru on charges of robbing a 36-year-old man, Prakash H, 36, at knife point with an alleged accomplice, Shaik Salauddin.

They were released on bail on December 17, while Salauddin got bail on January 7.

Following her release, the woman approached an NGO in Mysuru involved in preventing human trafficking, Odanadi Samsthe, and with their help, filed a complaint of atrocities, assault and forced prostitution against Santro Ravi.

Apart from pictures of Santro Ravi with ministers, local television channels have broadcast audio leaks of purported conversations between him and police officers, with Santro Ravi bragging about links to the CM, the state police chief and others, while promising to facilitate police transfers.

Bommai has said the pictures and audio leaks could be doctored. On Saturday, he said just the existence of pictures of political leaders with a person accused of criminal activities does not indicate an association. “Let there be an investigation. He has claimed association with former CMs and others. In the electronic format and on WhatsApp, anything can be done… We have to find out his transactions and the real crimes,” the CM said.

Promising a “thorough” investigation, Bommai said: “Santro Ravi is connected to the Opposition and Opposition leaders as well. I may even speak to someone without knowing their background. Will it be an offence?”

At a press conference on January 4, Kumaraswamy challenged Bommai to order an investigation into the “links” between Santro Ravi and ministers in his Cabinet. “The government should reveal who provided Santro Ravi access to the state guest house at Kumara Krupa until a month ago. The CM and the Home Minister should reveal all this,” he said, adding that the tapes illustrated Santro Ravi’s “clout”.

“He is heard directing police officers to meet him to facilitate transfers. He tells the officers to address him as Sir. He says the CM addresses him as Sir.”