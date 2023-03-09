Are two BJP ministers on their way to Congress? Karnataka abuzz with talk on both sides

Two BJP ministers are reportedly in talks to join the Congress ahead of the elections, with the BJP trying its best to stop them.

Both the ministers came over to the BJP from other parties. While Housing Minister V Somanna joined the party as far back as 2008, Youth and Sports Affairs Minister KC Narayana Gowda quit the JD(S) to join the BJP in 2019.

The BJP had failed to reach the majority mark after the 2018 Assembly elections, with the Congress and JD(S) joining hands to form the government. But 17 of their MLAs had later resigned, helping the BJP replace the two in power in 2019.

Somanna, who is scouting a ticket for son Arun Somanna, is said to be unhappy over not being given due regard despite his seniority. The deputation of former minister K S Eshwarappa to coordinate the BJP Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra that started from Chamarajanagar – Somanna is the district in-charge minister — has also not sat well with the minister.

Naryana Gowda, on the other hand, is learnt to be uncertain of his prospects in the BJP and claimed recently that he was approached by the Congress.

The BJP has reportedly deputed its Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa among other senior leaders to bring around the ministers. Any desertions would hurt the party, which is facing a tough challenge from the Congress, and is on the backfoot over corruption charges.

Earlier this week, it was Agriculture Minister B C Patil who had set the rumour mills churning saying there were indications that one of the 17 legislators who resigned from the Congress-JD(S) coalition in 2019 might join the Congress. “Somanna has been with many parties in the past. There is news that Gowda might leave, but no one else is leaving,” he said, taking their names.

This triggered an angry rebuke from Gowda, who asked Patil to stay out of his affairs. “I would like to tell B C Patil to look after his own concerns. He has no right to talk about me,” Gowda said Tuesday, dismissing rumours of him leaving the BJP.

Somanna admitted he was hurt, but added that he “cannot reveal everything” and that he would not quit the BJP.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said Wednesday that he had nothing to add on the issue after the clarification by the ministers.

What might make the BJP’s task of convincing the two to stay easy is that the Congress itself is undecided about inducting them, for the fear of unrest in its ranks. Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar told reporters that nobody had approached them and that both Somanna and Gowda were with the BJP. “These are just rumours and there are no discussions,” he said.

On Monday, Congress workers at K R Pet constituency in Mandya district staged a protest against Gowda joining the party. They sought a clarification from Congress Mandya district president C D Gangadhar on whether Gowda — a three-time MLA (twice from the JD-S and once from the BJP) – was joining the Congress. Irate Congress workers even pelted eggs on Gangadhar’s car.

On Wednesday, supporters of Gowda are learnt to have held a meeting in the constituency to gauge the reaction to his joining the Congress.

Similarly, Somanna’s entry into the Congress has seen opposition from the camp of MLA and former minister M Krishnappa. His two-time MLA son Priyakishna lost to the BJP leader in 2018. Both Somanna and Krishnappa have the aspirations of their sons in mind, complicating the situation further.

Yediyurappa is expected to hold talks with Somanna during the course of the week to pacify him.

Incidentally, Yediyurappa declared on Tuesday that the BJP would be dropping “only five-seven” sitting MLAs in the coming elections. This is a change in stand from talk of 20% MLAs being dropped, and of a repeat of the Gujarat model of whole-scale new faces; it was believed to have been prompted by fears of angry MLAs jumping sides.