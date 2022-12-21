CM Basavaraj Bommai in catch-22 as Eshwarappa, Jarkiholi turn up heat over reinstatement

At a time when several BJP legislators in Karnataka appear to have lost interest in cabinet expansion as the Assembly polls are just four months away, two former senior ministers have expressed their resentment over the “procrastination” by the party leadership on their demand for reinduction into the cabinet.

Former rural development and panchayati raj minister KS Eshwarappa, who resigned in April owing to his alleged involvement in the suicide of a civil contractor, wants his portfolio back. He argues that the investigators have given him a “clean chit” in the case.

At a press meet in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Eshwarappa said: “I resigned from the post after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP state unit chief Nalin Kumar Kateel and BS Yedyiurappa promised to reinduct me after I get a clean chit in the case. But even after 4-5 months, there was no development. Now Bommai has assured me that he will speak to the high command and induct me and Ramesh Jarkiholi in the cabinet. I will speak to the CM and take a call later.”

Eshwarappa did not elaborate when he was asked how he would respond if his grievance is not satisfactorily dealt with.

Former water resources minister Ramesh Jarkiholi had resigned from his post after his name cropped up in an alleged “sex for job” scandal in March last year. Ramesh, an MLA from Gokak constituency, has not been attending the Assembly session after he expressed his discontent over the delay in reinstating him.

With the model code of conduct for the polls expected to come into force in April next year, many BJP MLAs have set aside their ambition to find a place in the cabinet.

Also Read | Son-rise in JDS for Karnataka polls as Devegowda party eyes kingmaker role

But for Eshwarappa and Jarkiholi, it is a matter of showing their “might” and influence in the state. Eshwarappa,74, who belongs to the Kuruba community, wants to remain as the face of the community in the party. Known as a firebrand leader, Eshwarappa is also trying to launch his son in politics.

Advertisement

Jarkiholi, who belongs to a Scheduled Tribe community, has control over the Belagavi region of Karnataka. With two influential community leaders openly expressing displeasure, it has embarrassed the state unit of the party.

A source in the BJP said, “Eshwarappa and Jarkiholi want to be in the cabinet before they go for next elections. It will give them a positive momentum to seek votes in their respective constituencies. Eshwarappa’s statement has definitely embarrassed the party and a message has also been conveyed to the leaders to refrain from making comments.”

With the duo mounting pressure on the party leadership, CM Bommai seems to be in a catch-22 situation. At a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week, Bommai brought up the issue of cabinet expansion but did not get a green signal from Shah. “I had raised the issue (of cabinet expansion). He (Amit Shah) said that it would be discussed and we would be informed later. I have explained the need for it and the reasons,” Bommai had said after the meeting.

Advertisement

A BJP leader said that the allegations against Eshwarappa and Jarkiholi were serious in nature and could tarnish the party’s image. “The clean chit they are speaking about is from the investigating agency, not from any court. The Congress has already been attacking the government accusing it of charging 40 per cent commission. Eshwarappa’s induction will fuel their campaign,” the leader said.

Both the senior leaders are not attending the ongoing Assembly session in Belagavi. Eshwarappa on Monday openly said that he was holding a “civilised protest” demanding his induction into the cabinet.

On Tuesday, CM Bommai said, “Eshwarappa or Jarkiholi have not boycotted the session. They have a clean chit in the cases filed against them, and it is right that they feel that they should be inducted into the cabinet. I have also discussed the matter with high command and they have responded positively. I am in touch with Jarkiholi and Eshwarappa and will convey the message.”