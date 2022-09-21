Karnataka Assembly passes Bill to restrict quota to 50% in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike polls

THE KARNATAKA Assembly on Tuesday passed a Bill to provide not more than 50 per cent reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and women in the polls for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Amendment) Bill 2022 is intended to facilitate reservation of 33 per cent of seats in the BBMP for OBCs while not exceeding the outer limit of 50 per cent total reservation prescribed by the Supreme Court.

The Bill when it comes into force after passage by the Council and with the assent of the Governor will replace an ordinance promulgated by the state government in June this year to restrict the total reservation in the BBMP to 50 per cent.

Introducing the Bill in the legislature on Tuesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “The combined reservation for SC/STs, OBCs and women in the BBMP will be restricted to 50 per cent.”

“It is considered necessary to amend Sections 7 and 8 of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, 2020 to provide reservation for not more than 50 per cent of seats to the SCs, STs, OBCs and women in the BBMP as provided in the urban local bodies and to follow the direction of the Honble Supreme Court to conduct the BBMP election,” the government said.

The Karnataka government has already under the ordinance issued in June reserved 33 per cent of 243 constituencies in the Bengaluru city council for backward classes and 13 per cent for SCs and STs in a notification fixing the ward wise reservation for the city issued on August 3.

In the new reservation matrix for Bengaluru, the percentage for SC/ST quota has been reduced from the normal of 18 per cent on the basis of the population of the communities in the city. Total reservation is below 50 per cent as mandated by law despite an increase in OBC quota from 27 to 33 per cent.

As many as 81 seats have been reserved for OBCs and 32 seats for SCs/STs out of the total of 243 seats.