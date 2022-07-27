scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Kannada pride trumps Hindutva: With statue of Goddess, Karnataka govt tries to blunt criticism

BJP-led administration drew flak after Goddess Bhuvaneshwari was portrayed with a saffron flag in a school textbook. Now, it has decided to build a 30-feet-long bronze statue of the deity at the Bengaluru University campus.

Written by Johnson T A | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 27, 2022 3:02:01 pm
Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar with PM Narendra Modi (Twitter/@KarkalaSunil)

The BJP government in Karnataka recently drew criticism for portraying Goddess Bhuvaneshwari with a saffron flag instead of the state flag in school textbooks. It has now decided to build a 30-feet-long bronze statue of the deity at the Bengaluru University campus. Goddess Bhuvaneshwari is considered the mother of Kannada and the state goddess, and there is a temple dedicated to her in the Siddapura region of Uttara Kannada district.

The decision to build the statue of the Goddess was announced by Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar on Tuesday after a meeting with officials of the Kannada and Culture department the day before. “For the first time in Karnataka’s history, a bronze statue of the Goddess Bhuvaneshwari will be set up at Kalagrama. The statue will be dedicated to the public by next Sankranti (in the New Year),” said the minister.

Must Read |Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son Vijayendra

The Karnataka government’s move is being seen as a strategic move to emphasise local pride ahead of the state polls next year to make up for criticism that it has attracted in recent months for the depiction and treatment of state icons, especially in school textbooks that were revised by a committee set up by the government.

Sunil Kumar said the statue would cost around Rs 2 crore. It will be constructed on half an acre of land at Kalagrama in the Jnanabharathi campus, and will depict aspects of the state’s cultural heritage. “I have instructed officials to complete the construction work within three months,” said the minister.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

The construction of the statue is expected to begin in November which is celebrated as state formation month. The state formation day is celebrated on November 1.

Also in Political Pulse |A textbook case: What’s in, what’s out of Karnataka school books

Deve Gowda’s letter

Goddess Bhuvaneshwari was depicted as a Hindutva icon rather than a state icon in revised Class six Kannada textbooks. The textbook had an image of the deity holding the Kannada state flag but it was replaced with an image of the Goddess holding a saffron flag. A few Kannada writers flagged this matter. The Karnataka government subsequently agreed to revert to the image with the state flag in the books.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Senior politicians such as former PM HD Deve Gowda and former CM Siddaramaiah have questioned the treatment of Karnataka and Kannada icons by the textbook committee.

Don't Miss |Bengaluru: Academics, authors demand scrapping of new textbooks

“The chairman of the textbook revision committee has insulted the state poet Kuvempu. He has also insulted the state poet by offering a reward for twisting the words in the state song in an obscene manner. By comparing the state flag to inner-wear the state pride has been hurt,” the former PM said in a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in June.

Until a few years ago, pro-Kannada organisations from around the state used to make

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Larger plants, more jobs: Gains of early movers on labour reforms

2

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

3

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

4

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

5

Delhi Confidential: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

Featured Stories

Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Explained: How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it w...
Explained: How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it w...
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the M...
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the M...
Kannada pride trumps Hindutva: With statue of Goddess, Karnataka govt tri...
Kannada pride trumps Hindutva: With statue of Goddess, Karnataka govt tri...
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Accused in Amravati chemist murder case attacked by inmates in Mumbai jail

Accused in Amravati chemist murder case attacked by inmates in Mumbai jail

Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for third day, Congress leaders detained during protest

Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for third day, Congress leaders detained during protest

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate
Opinion

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate

Premium
Kannada pride trumps Hindutva: With statue of Goddess, Karnataka govt tries to blunt criticism

Kannada pride trumps Hindutva: With statue of Goddess, Karnataka govt tries to blunt criticism

Did coronavirus emerge from the Wuhan market or Chinese lab? Two new studies weigh in

Did coronavirus emerge from the Wuhan market or Chinese lab? Two new studies weigh in

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like
Saudi Arabia

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement