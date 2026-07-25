K C Venugopal: ‘Pradhan’s resignation is a united victory of youth, students, Rahul Gandhi and Oppn’

As Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned Saturday after weeks of protests by students and youths as well as Opposition parties over the exam paper leaks, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) and Lok Sabha MP, K C Venugopal, speaks with The Indian Express on Pradhan’s resignation and the Opposition’s next course of action, among other issues. Excerpts:

* Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. His resignation was one of the main demands of the protesting students and the Opposition. What is next for the Opposition?

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His resignation is a capitulation of the Narendra Modi government before the unwavering fighting spirit of India’s youth and students. Modi had to back down and bend his knees. It is also a resounding victory for the united struggle led by Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition, standing in solidarity with the country’s youth and students.

This was not about politics, caste, religion, or region. The people of India – students, parents, and the entire nation – embraced this cause, transforming it into a collective struggle. The students stepped forward, setting aside all other considerations, because they saw how an arrogant, defiant and corrupt government was destroying the future of the youth and how that government was acting so irresponsibly in the face of protests.

Until last night, Dharmendra Pradhan remained defiant. At one point, there was a thought of perhaps offering a change of portfolio, but our stance remained firm from start to end. We insisted on Pradhan’s resignation as he was responsible for the situation as well as an investigation into the police officers who mercilessly beat students, withdrawal of cases against the protesting students and announcement of compensation for those students who lost their lives. This is also a victory of the five-day-long struggle waged in Parliament.

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* The Congress had put forward three demands: Pradhan’s resignation, action against police personnel, and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While the main demand has been accepted, two remain. Will you allow Parliament to function Monday?

We have called a meeting of all Opposition parties on Monday morning. A decision will be taken collectively at that meeting. It is not going to be a decision of the Congress alone.

* The government is set to table a Bill with stringent provisions to punish those involved in exam paper leaks. Will the Opposition take part in the discussion on the Bill?

The draft Bill has just been circulated. Let us examine the provisions. We will discuss all of that at the Opposition meeting on Monday.

* If the Bill is taken up, will the Opposition participate in the debate?

Certainly, now that a key demand has been met… I understand that two or three other related demands have also been fulfilled. In any case, we will hold a positive discussion regarding the Bill aimed at establishing a flawless educational system. We will deliberate on it in the meeting and reach a decision.

* So who gets credit for forcing Pradhan’s resignation – the CJP or the Opposition?

We do not intend to claim any credit whatsoever. I view this as a victory for the people, their triumph against a government’s arrogance and defiance, and against a corrupt, state-sponsored tyranny. It is a victory for the students and the youth. We simply stood behind them.

But Rahul Gandhi has been waging a relentless battle for students raising this issue, not just recently, but continuously over the past several months, culminating in protests held outside the Prime Minister’s residence and at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial in Delhi. The five-day struggle we waged inside Parliament, the protests we held outside, and Rahul Gandhi’s actions taken just yesterday and today… expose their deceitful tactics. Those who want to evaluate all that will evaluate… we don’t need to claim credit for it. The students themselves are the ones evaluating the situation. That is precisely why the injured students went to meet Rahul Gandhi.

* But Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo was critical of Rahul Gandhi, saying his protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence was insincere.

I do not wish to respond to what she said at this juncture. Why did they stage the protest and where did they call it off? After all, the agitation did not end where they left it off. That is the answer. That alone is sufficient to refute their arguments.

We stood with this cause and are with the students; we did not align ourselves with any specific individual. We have been waging this struggle for sometime… Many others took it up, and none of us wishes to belittle their contribution to the movement. Regardless, we take great pride in it. India witnessed the fact that we stood firm throughout this struggle, enduring everything along the way. This is not mere talk; it was plain for all to see. The way the Delhi Police treated an Opposition leader… alone serves as evidence. Therefore, this is not a struggle for which we are claiming sole credit.

* The farmers’ protests earlier and the youth agitation now were led by groups outside the mainstream Opposition. Is there a message in it for the Opposition?

That is something you need to understand. Some people asked why the Congress did not go (to Jantar Mantar)… Had the Congress gone and taken it up, the issue would have been politicised back then. On the contrary, it transformed into a genuine struggle precisely because the Congress did not immediately jump in at the very beginning. But we provided every form of assistance. Our Youth Congress and Seva Dal workers were there at every level, providing water, food, medicine, and legal aid.

These young people did not come with a political agenda, they did not gather under the banner of any specific group. Therefore, just as we supported the farmers’ protest… which was conducted without political interference… our stance then was also the same… We waged the strongest possible battle inside Parliament. After all, isn’t Parliament the greatest democratic platform for such struggles? Haven’t we been waging that battle for the past five days? The “godi media” can spin this however they like. Some who so far were not willing to accept the CJP now say the resignation marks a victory for the CJP… But at the same time, they must realise this also represents a capitulation by Modi.