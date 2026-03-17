K C Tyagi, who shared socialist space with Nitish for almost 5 decades, quits JD(U)
Likely to join another party and enter UP’s political landscape, says his ‘relation with Nitish Kumar remains unchanged’
JD(U) advisor and former Rajya Sabha MP K C Tyagi quit the party on Tuesday. He is likely to join another party and would be active in Uttar Pradesh politics in the near future, it is learnt. Tyagi, who had been associated with the JD(U) since its merger with the Samata Party in 2003, had previously served as its chief national spokesperson and national secretary general.
He told The Indian Express: “I am not renewing my membership of JD(U). I have immense respect for JD(U) chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, with whom I have shared socialist space for over 50 years. Our relation with Nitish ji is forever. It is just that I am searching for new political ground in Uttar Pradesh under the banner of another political party.” He did not say what party this was.
In a written statement, he said, “JD(U) came into existence on October 30, 2003, with the merger of Samata Party and Janata Dal. George Fernandes was the president, and I, as the secretary general of the party, worked with him. I worked with Sharad Yadav and Nitish Kumar as my party president, serving as chief general secretary, chief spokesman and political advisor of the party.”
“The membership campaign of the party has ended, and this time, I have not renewed my membership. My commitment to the broader ideological points concerning the interests of the downtrodden, peasants and agriculturalists, including the deprived sections of society, remains as firm as ever. My personal respect for Nitish Kumar, who remained my comrade for close to half a century, also remains unchanged.”
Tyagi is likely to reveal his new political destination at a meeting being convened on March 22 in New Delhi.
Tyagi said there would be no ideological shift in his politics as he would continue to be inspired by the ideas of Dr Rammanohar Lohia, Charan Singh, and Karpoori Thakur.
Tyagi, though a political advisor to the JD(U), had been left with little role in the party after he was removed as national spokesperson over a year ago. The party had also disowned his statements several times. The party had also taken serious exception to his unilateral demand of a Bharat Ratna for Nitish Kumar recently.