K C Tyagi, who shared socialist space with Nitish for almost 5 decades, quits JD(U)

Tyagi is likely to reveal his new political destination at a meeting being convened on March 22 in New Delhi. (file)

JD(U) advisor and former Rajya Sabha MP K C Tyagi quit the party on Tuesday. He is likely to join another party and would be active in Uttar Pradesh politics in the near future, it is learnt. Tyagi, who had been associated with the JD(U) since its merger with the Samata Party in 2003, had previously served as its chief national spokesperson and national secretary general.

He told The Indian Express: “I am not renewing my membership of JD(U). I have immense respect for JD(U) chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, with whom I have shared socialist space for over 50 years. Our relation with Nitish ji is forever. It is just that I am searching for new political ground in Uttar Pradesh under the banner of another political party.” He did not say what party this was.