Newsmaker | Minister facing Kerala Governor ire a severe GST critic, former Achuthanandan aide

Kerala Finance Minister K Balagopal is the latest Left leader in the southern state in the line of fire of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan who on Wednesday told Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that Balagopal had ceased to enjoy his “pleasure” and “constitutionally appropriate action” should be taken against him.

At the moment involved in a protracted tussle with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government over the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in 11 universities, Khan was irked by Balagopal’s October 18 remarks that “some people who are accustomed to the practices in places like Uttar Pradesh might not be able to understand the democratic nature in which universities function in Kerala”. He also said V-Cs in universities, including Banaras Hindu University (BHU), require “protection by armed security personnel”.

The CPI(M) protested against the Governor’s demand and Pinarayi Vijayan reposed his faith in his Cabinet colleague. Balagopal himself trod cautiously saying he did not want to go into the merit of his comments and had nothing to say on Khan’s letter to the chief minister.

The 59-year-old CPI(M) leader became a member of the party’s state secretariat earlier this year and as the finance minister in the second Vijayan administration since May 2021, he has been one of the most vocal critics of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. Balagopal has called for states’ rights in the tax regime and opposed the imposition of tax on items used by the common man. Balagaopal’s scepticism about GST began during his time in the Rajya Sabha from 2010 to 2016. As the CPI(M)’s deputy leader in the Upper House of Parliament, he was a member of the Select Committee on the GST Bill. At the time too, he labelled GST an attack on federalism.

Before going to the Rajya Sabha, Balagopal served as the political secretary to VS Achuthanandan during his term as the CM. At the time, Achuthanandan had a running feud with Pinarayi Vijayan, who led the state unit of the party, and Balagopal bridged the gap between the government and the party.

Rose through party ranks

Balagopal’s four-decade-long political career began with the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the students’ wing of CPI(M). After serving as the state and national president of the SFI, Balagopal became the national president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI(M).

While serving as the SFI state leader, he led a north-to-south march on foot in protest against the educational policies of the then Congress government.

A post-graduate in Commerce, he got a bank job but did not opt for it as the posting was in North East India. He then pursued law and later plunge into politics.

After his Rajya Sabha term ended, Balagopal was appointed the district secretary of the party in Kollam. He then launched a rainwater harvesting project, Mazhakoithu, to make the district self-sufficient. The party took up the initiative as a social responsibility programme, along with organic farming. Later, CPI(M) encouraged the party elsewhere in the state to emulate the schemes. He had contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 from Kollam but lost. Last year, he was appointed the finance minister following his first electoral win in the state Assembly polls.