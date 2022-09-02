scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Flashback Jr NTR-Amit Shah meet as Brahmastra film event in Hyderabad cancelled

RRR director SS Rajamouli, whose father was recently nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the BJP, is also promoting the Ranbir Kapoor starrer.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with actor Junior NTR in Hyderabad on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

A pre-release event of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra in Hyderabad was at the centre of controversy on Friday after it was cancelled at the last minute. Though the Telangana Police claimed the event organisers did not have permission to hold the event, many pointed out that Tollywood film star Junior NTR was scheduled to attend the event and the cancellation might have something to do with his meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah last month.

Junior NTR is the grandson of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, and his father N Harikrishna was a TDP Rajya Sabha MP. The meeting with Shah was held as Shah was reportedly impressed with the actor’s movie RRR. Though NTR Junior does not star in Brahmastra, he is involved in its promotion. RRR director SS Rajamouli is also promoting the movie. The BJP recently nominated Rajamouli’s father KV Vijayendra Prasad, a screenwriter, to the Rajya Sabha.

The meeting between Junior NTR and Shah took place in a hotel in the city on August 21, right after Shah’s address at Munugode in Nalgonda district. At the time, Telangana BJP leaders had said the meeting was arranged because he was “a gem of Telugu cinema,” and that Shah “expressed his desire to meet him”.

The BJP is looking to make inroads in Telangana by winning the high-stakes Munugode bypoll that is expected to be held later this year. The TRS has been going all out against the BJP, with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, calling for a “BJP-mukt” Bharat during a meeting with his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar in Patna earlier this week.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...Premium
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...Premium
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...
‘This is a warning’: As Himalayan glaciers melt, Indian scien...Premium
‘This is a warning’: As Himalayan glaciers melt, Indian scien...
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...

The event on Friday was to take place at Ramoji Film City on the outskirts of Hyderabad. A police official said “police personnel were busy providing security for the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival” and “they could not deploy additional personnel for the security and safety of the movie pre-release event”. Sources in the Telugu film industry said “this may result in friction between the Telangana Government and the industry”, which is dominated by actors from Andhra Pradesh.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

A Ramoji Film City official said stage artists had been rehearsing for several days for the event and “hundreds of fans gathered outside were disappointed when the show was cancelled”. A member of Junior NTR’s team confirmed that the event would now be held at a luxury hotel or resort over the weekend.

The cast of Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva includes Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Telugu film star A Nagarjuna, among others.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 10:41:54 pm
Next Story

Champions League refs told to punish ‘acts of simulation’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Opinion | The inner life of Virat Kohli

Opinion | The inner life of Virat Kohli

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

Premium
‘Operation Lotus’: AAP MLAs seek meeting with President

‘Operation Lotus’: AAP MLAs seek meeting with President

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

What investors should keep in mind in see-saw market swings

What investors should keep in mind in see-saw market swings

Premium
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic
First Impression

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement