In JP village, Amit Shah takes on Nitish: Sitting with Congress in lust for power

Taking a swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a former NDA ally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that those who claim to be followers of socialist icon Jayaprakash Narayan, popularly called JP, are sitting with the Congress in their “lust for power”.

Addressing a crowd on the occasion of 120th birth anniversary of JP, Shah said, without naming Nitish, “One who has changed political alliance five times is CM of Bihar. The people will decide whether they want BJP, which follows the ideals of JP, or those who have strayed from the path shown by JP in their lust for power.”

Shah unveiled a 15-foot statue of the socialist icon and inaugurated the building of “Jayprabha national memorial” at his birthplace. The memorial, built at a cost of Rs 4.7 crore, retains the main part of JP’s ancestral house.

Shah said, “JP had given the slogan Total Revolution but the Congress never tried to realise it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made that slogan successful.” He maintained that Modi has “lived up to that slogan by integrating Sarvodaya with Antyodaya”.

As part of his opposition to the Emergency declared in 1975, JP had given the call for “Total Revolution” against the then Indira Gandhi government.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute after unveiling a statue of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, in Sitab Diara, Bihar. (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute after unveiling a statue of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, in Sitab Diara, Bihar. (PTI)

Explained Fight over a legacy Forty-three years after his death, both BJP and leaders of the erstwhile Janata parivar leave no stone unturned to appropriate the legacy of Lok Narayan Jayaprakash Narayan. The BJP wants to outdo Nitish Kumar in terms of symbolism by constructing a national memorial, while the Nitish-led state government has been able to set up a library. The BJP wants to co-opt JP's legacy at the expense of Nitish and Lalu Prasad, who claim to be true followers of his socialist ideology.

Addressing a rally, Shah said, “The decision to install JP’s statue was taken by the (Union) Cabinet at the Prime Minister’s initiative. JP had fought like a sanyasi and joined the Sarvodaya movement of Vinoba Bhave after Independence. He never hankered after power.”

He reminded the people that JP had taken the support of Jan Sangh, BJP’s predecessor, to form the government in Bihar in 1977 and tried to bring reforms while staying away from power himself.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was among senior BJP leaders to accompany Shah — Sitab Diara is in the boundary of UP and Bihar, with some of the area in UP — took the opportunity to take on the JD(U)-RJD-Congress Grand Alliance government. He said: “Criminalisation of politics has created hurdles for development in Bihar. A few years ago, UP also suffered from a lethal combination of criminalisation and corruption. Bihar has a lot of intellectual property but corruption and dishonesty come in the way (of development).”

Indirectly responding to Nitish Kumar’s recent letter, urging the UP government to work on preventing erosion of the flood-prone area that falls on UP’s side of the inter-state boundary, Adityanath said, “I request Nitsh Kumar to start dredging work in the Saryu and the Ganga so that water can be channelised and floods prevented. Until 2017, 38 janpads (administrative units) of UP used to be flood-affected but only three or four are flood-hit now. We will include flood-fighting measures (for Sitab Diara) in our programme.”

Launching multiple projects in Sitab Diara on the occasion of JP’s death anniversary last week, Nitish had rued the tardy pace of work in the adjoining state and said that he has written to Adityanath for speedy completion of long-pending development work in the village.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and Nitish’s former deputy Sushil Kumar Modi said Nitish Kumar decided to commemorate JP’s death anniversary “only after Amit Shah planned to visit here”.

Meanwhile, Jayprabha national memorial trust head Virendra Mast said after the function that a library built by the Bihar government close to the new trust building should come under the national memorial’s ambit and urged both the CM and the PM to ensure this is realised.