JP Nadda’s dargah detour: Behind BJP playing down visit, an attempt to not ruffle feathers of hardliners

BJP national president JP Nadda’s visit to a dargah in Chandrapur city in Maharashtra has provided the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) fodder for its latest attack on the ruling party.

On Monday, Nadda was on a day-long visit to launch the “Lok Sabha Pravas Yojna”, an outreach initiative, from Chandrapur city in Vidarbha region. He addressed a public rally and interacted with state leaders, supervising preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Nadda started the day with a visit to a Kali temple in Chandrapur. Later, in an unscheduled stop, the BJP leader visited the Sayyed Behabatullah Shah dargah nearby and offered a chadar there. After Chandrapur, the BJP chief went to Aurangabad and visited the Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga temple.

While the party shared images of Nadda’s visit to the two temples, it did not put up photos of the BJP chief offering prayers at the dargah. Even Nadda’s photos on the Chandrapur trip — posted on social media — did not include the ones from the visit to the dargah.

A senior BJP functionary, requesting anonymity, said, “We are not averse to offering prayers at a dargah. Several leaders have in the past and even now many pray at various dargahs.”

But party insiders admitted they did not want to publicise Nadda’s visit to the dargah as any attempt to officially publicise it would have antagonised Hindutva hardliners.

The visit to the dargah came at a time when various right-wing outfits are carrying out an aggressive campaign in districts against “love jihad” in the wake of the Shraddha Walkar case. Organisations that are part of the Sangh Parivar such as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal, and outfits such as the Sakal Hindu Manch and the Hindu Janjagruti Manch have organised big rallies in Mumbai, Amaravati, Dhule, Pune, Kolhapur, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, and Solapur in recent weeks.

A senior BJP leader, who holds the post of vice president in the state unit, said, “When we campaigned for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, we were termed anti-Muslim. Now, when we raise issues such as ‘love jihad’ we are accused of dividing people or stopping inter-faith marriages. Unfortunately, those who are raising questions did not raise their voice against growing women atrocities in interfaith marriages.”

Another BJP leader said there was nothing wrong with not publicising the party president’s visit to the dargah, putting it down to strategy. “In every party, there is a strategy. We felt Nadda ji’s visit to the dargah does not deserve overt publicity, what’s wrong with that? We have not harmed anybody or hurt any religion.”

Laying into the ruling party, the Opposition took digs at the BJP. Congress leader Sachin Sawant said, “Finally, the BJP has realised that India is a multi-religious country. It cannot confine the nation to one religion. The question is, is the BJP doing it (visit to dargah) from the heart?”

Nationalist Congress Party MLC Amol Mitkari said, “BJP president JP Nadda’s visit to the dargah is the victory of the Indian Constitution. It also vindicates the MVA that believes in religious diversity and oneness. But the youth instigated in the name of hard Hindutva should realise how their leaders misguided them for vested interests.”

The Chandrapur Lok Sabha seat is among the 160 constituencies across India that the BJP currently does not hold and wants to win in the 2024 elections. Nadda’s decision to visit the dargah was most probably prompted by the fact that Chandrapur has a sizable Muslim population that can prove decisive in the election. Last time, Hansraj Ahir, a former Union minister, lost to the Congress’s Suresh Dhanorkar. It was the only Lok Sabha seat the Congress won in Maharashtra in that election.

Of the 160 difficult seats, 18 are in Maharashtra and it will need to win them all if it wants to win 45 of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.