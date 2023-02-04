Join debate in House, say what you have to: Sushil Modi to Opposition

QUESTIONING the rationale for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the Adani Group, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi said Friday that the Opposition, instead of stalling the House, should participate in the debates on the President’s Address and budget during which they can say whatever they want to say (on the issue).

Responding to a question at The Indian Express’s Idea Exchange on the party and the government’s silence and the Opposition’s demand, Modi said: “This is the Budget session. Twelve hours have been provided for discussion on the Presidential address. You can speak about anything during the debate on the President’s Address. It is not confined to a single department or subject. Then, there will be a 12-hour debate on the Budget. On Budget, too, you can speak on any issue.”

“Thus, there is 24 hours, of which you (the Opposition) will get more than six hours to speak. Only one or two members from our side will speak, whereas, 10 members will get a chance to speak from your side…Therefore, you should speak whatever you want to say during the debate, instead of disturbing Parliament. Whatever reply the government wants to give, it will do so.”

He added: “Isliye somwar se bhi debate chale main to yahi vipaksh se agrah karunga ki debate chalaiye apni baat jo kahna hai rules ke tahat baat kahene ka aapko jo adhikar hai apni baat boliye. (Therefore, I would request the Opposition that they should allow the House to function from Monday and whatever issue they want to raise they can do so and speak as per the rules.).”

Asked that the entire session was washed out when the BJP disrupted the House over the demand of JPC to probe the 2G scam during the then UPA government, Modi said, “These allegations (about Adani Group) have nothing to do with the government…In 2G, it was the government. The government was involved. Nowhere the government is involved in all these things…. Where is the government involved?”

“The JPC cannot be formed in everything. JPC is not a kids’ committee.. There should be an issue to form the JPC. Therefore, there is no need to disrupt the House. You allow the House to function and raise your issue. People have gone to court on the issue of the BBC documentary and Rafale. If you think that the government is not responding properly, you are free to go to the Supreme Court or High Court. You have (these options) available in democracy,” Modi said.

Modi said that the opposition has not raised any issue which indicates that the government had favoured the Adani Group.

“Adani ko koi contract galat tarike se mila to aaj tak to aapne kabhi raise nahin kiya or Adani has been favoured…(Till date, you did never raise any issue that the government has wrongly awarded a particular contract to the Adani Group or Adani has been favoured…),” Modi said.

“There is no concrete proof that the government has favoured Adani in any bid or contract. This is an attempt to make the image of the BJP as a party of big industrialists. However, they forget that it is the BJP, which is providing foodgrains to 80 crore people, free of cost. This label has not stuck on the BJP or Narendra Modi till date. It will never stick,” he said.