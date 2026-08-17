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Jobs to exam coaching help: How CMs are responding to youth discontent

From Jantar Mantar to Ranchi, youth protests have prompted CMs across party lines to announce a slew of welfare measures in their Independence Day speeches.

Jobs to exam coaching help: How CMs are responding to youth angerBJP CMs in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Goa — all of which go to polls next year — made promises designed for the youth. (Express photo)
Written by: Lalmani Verma
6 min readLucknowAug 17, 2026 06:59 AM IST First published on: Aug 17, 2026 at 06:59 AM IST

Rattled by the youth protests in Delhi and Ranchi, a theme running through the Independence Day speeches and announcements of political leaders — from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Chief Ministers of BJP and Opposition-ruled states — was “yuva shakti (youth power).

BJP CMs in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Goa — all of which go to polls next year — made promises designed for the youth.

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Lalmani Verma
Lalmani Verma

Lalmani is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, and is based in New Delhi. He covers politic... Read More

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