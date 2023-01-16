J&K sees protests as deadline to clear State land approaches, parties say don’t ‘weaponise laws’

PROTESTS are spreading in Jammu and Kashmir over a January 31 deadline set by the administration to “remove encroachments from State land”, including Kahcharai (grazing land), and the land that fell under the Roshni scheme, with political parties accusing the government of “weaponising laws” and snatching “the livelihood of people”. A majority of this land falls in Jammu province.

“Basically, laws are framed for the welfare of people but here laws are being weaponised to disempower, humiliate and punish the people,” former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti told The Indian Express. “But this time they have gone too far.”

The J-K administration led by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has directed all the deputy commissioners of the Union Territory to ensure complete “removal of encroachments from State land” by January 31 and file a compliance report.

The land includes that handed out under the Roshni scheme, which was struck down by the court two years ago. The government order to recover the Roshni land has come despite a large number of review petitions pending before the court over its order.

When the government initially passed the Roshni Act, it was expected to transfer ownership of 20,46,446 kanals (1,02,322 hectares) of state land unauthorisedly occupied by people. However, out of the total land, only 6,04,602 kanals (30,230 hectares) were approved for transfer of ownership, and of that, only 3,48,155 kanals (17,407 hectares) were actually transferred.

The court had struck down the transfer of land after protests by right-wing Jammu parties, which termed the Roshni scheme as a way to settle “outsiders” in the Hindu-majority province.

On Monday, PDP workers staged a protest in Jammu against the order. Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Azad Party has also called for protests at district headquarters.

Mufti said the government’s aim is to keep people engaged so that they have no time to think over “real issues”. “All its agencies have failed (to control dissent). And this is now an attempt to keep the people occupied. Every now and then, they come up with some new order, some new diktat to harass the people.”

People’s Conference president Sajad Lone said the move was “against the basic principle of eradicating homelessness”. “Stop destroying, uprooting families or making them insecure,” Lone said. “Occupation of State land in villages… is a generational practice and an irreversible reality. This practice is prevalent in the rest of the country. A sizeable percentage of the population is involved… When will these insane experiments backed by ugly muscularity end,” he tweeted.

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami called the government move “administration-sponsored land grab”. “In the name of retrieving ‘State land’, the government is making desperate attempts to pauperise people by snatching their land and creating private land banks.”

Tarigami also alleged that after the abrogation of Article 370, residents feared that “outsiders” were being encouraged to settle down and invest in the region. “And now their fears are coming true with the new directions from the government.”

Apprehensive of a backlash, the BJP too took a cautious line, saying the government order was welcome, but the poor should not get affected. “I think it is a good step. The time has come to take to account people who grabbed the land,” BJP media in-charge for Kashmir Manzoor Bhat said. “But I think the poor should be spared.”