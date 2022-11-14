Gujjars, Bakerwals step up protests against ST status to Pahadis

Winter chill might be setting in across Jammu and Kashmir, but the political atmosphere is heating up, especially in the hills of Kashmir, as Gujjars and Bakerwals lead protests against the Centre’s move to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to Paharis of the troubled land.

Holding placards and raising slogans like “Markazi sarkar, Hosh mein aao, Hosh mein aao” and “ST status se chher-chhar, Nahi chalegi, Nahi chalegi”, the protestors took out a rally in areas pre-dominantly inhabited by Gujjars and Bakerwals.

The rally, which started from Kupwara on November 4 under the banner of All J&K Gujjar-Bakerwal Joint Action Committee—an amalgam of various tribal organisations headed by president Haji Mohammad Yousuf in the Union Territory—reached Hill Kaka in the border district of Poonch on Monday—after passing through tribal areas of Baramulla, Srinagar, Pulwama, Ganderbal and Shopian districts.

“From here, we’ll march towards Poonch,” said Talib Hussain, chief spokesperson of the Committee. We plan to march through Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Reasi and Udhampur districts, in order to raise awakening among the tribal communities, including Hindu Gaddis and Sippis, against the Centre’s move to include Paharis into the list of STs in J&K,” he said, adding that the rally will culminate in Lakhanpur of Kathua district, bordering Punjab. Thereafter, the tribals will hold a public rally in Jammu, which will be addressed by various prominent tribal leaders from other parts of the country, said Hussain.

Gujjar, Bakerwal, Shina Dard, Gaddi and Sippi are among a dozen communities in Jammu and Kashmir who were declared Scheduled Tribes (ST) by the Centre in 1989 and 1991. Of them, Gujjar, Bakerwal and Shina Dard in J&K are Muslims, while Gaddi and Sippi are Hindus.

The remaining tribal communities are mainly inhabitants of Ladakh, with little presence in J&K. In the mid-1990s, they were given 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and admissions to professional colleges. Later, during the recent delimitation of Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in J&K, nine seats in the 90-member J&K Assembly were reserved for Scs & STs.

With a population of nearly 15 lakh according to the 2011 census, Gujjars and Bakerwals form the third largest ethnic group after Kashmiris and Dogras across J&K. They mainly reside in the districts of Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Kishtwar, Anantnag, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Kupwara, apart from some presence in other parts of the UT.

The trouble started when other communities living in districts in which they are dominant, began calling themselves Paharis, and started demanding the same reservation benefits for them as well, on grounds that being neighbours of the Gujjars and Bakerwals, they too faced the same hardships in availing facilities for education, health and other basic amenities. Their demand gained momentum after the Delimitation Commission recommended reservation of nine assembly seats for STs in the J&K Assembly.

During his first-ever public rally in Rajouri in early October this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that Paharis will also get ST status in J&K, like Gujjars and Bakerwals. Later that same month, the J&K government amended its Reservation Rules, extending the benefits of 4 per cent reservation in jobs and admissions in professional colleges of the UT to the “Pahari Ethnic Group”, in place of the “Pahari Speaking People”. This was followed by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) approving inclusion of Paharis in the list of STs in J&K.

Gujjars and Bakerwals allege that Paharis are not a tribe, but a group of over 50 religious communities, including upper castes from both Hindus and Muslims, like Brahmins, Rajputs, Syeds and Mirzas. Their opposition is mainly on the basis of apprehensions that the Paharis, being far ahead of them in literacy and economic status, will pocket all the reservation benefits that were so far available to them as Sts.

The All J&K Gujjar-Bakerwal Coordination Committee has also given a call for protests during visits by Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda in Udhampur district and other places during November 17-18.

Committee convenor Anwar Chowdhary said unlike Gujjars and Bakarwals, who are all followers of one religion and belong to one caste, Paharis are a mix of both Muslims and Hindus, and even include upper castes from both communities. By including them in the list of STs, the government is indirectly giving reservation to upper castes, defeating the very purpose of uplifting backward tribal communities educationally, socially and economically, he added.

Javed Rahi, founder general-secretary of the Tribal Research Foundation in J&K said the inclusion of Paharis in the ST list will snatch the belated political empowerment of Gujjars and Bakerwals, which will come their way for the first time through the reservation of nine seats in the J&K Assembly. He added that it will also open a Pandora’s Box, as upper castes in other places may soon seek similar reservation benefits for themselves, as the entire J&K is a hilly territory, making the developmental concerns—on which the Pahadis are being given reservations—similar across all regions.