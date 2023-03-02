Jharkhand bypoll: JMM-Congress may be headed for shock bypoll defeat, BJP ally ahead

The ruling JMM-Congress coalition in Jharkhand seemed headed for a setback in the Ramgarh Assembly seat bypoll, with All Jharkhand Students’ Union (AJSU) candidate Sunita Choudhary pulling ahead after five rounds of counting.

If it loses Ramgarh, it will be the JMM-led alliance’s first defeat in a bypoll in years. The seat was held by the Congress, with a bypoll necessitated following sitting MLA Mamta Devi’s disqualification following her conviction in a criminal case.

The Congress had fielded Mamta Devi’s husband Bajrang Mahto, while the AJSU’s Choudhary was backed by the BJP.

Also Read | With Jharkhand govt not playing ball with Centre, 8 Bills from 2015 to 2021 in limbo

Interestingly, of the 18 candidates in the race, 14 were Independents.

As per a report, it was the 12th bypoll faced by the BJP-AJSU alliance since 2014, with only one win, in 2016, Godda.

A win would also give fresh impetus to the BJP’s campaign against the Hemant Soren government, which is under pressure over a mining lease controversy.

The JMM-Congress had been counting on a “sympathy” wave for Bajrang Mahto, due to Mamta Devi’s conviction.

with PTI inputs