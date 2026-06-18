Congress left red-faced as cross-voting by allies costs it Jharkhand Rajya Sabha seat

Congress candidate Pranav Jha, left, with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Baidyanath Ram after they cast their votes during the Rajya Sabha elections, at Jharkhand Assembly. (PTI Photo)

In a major embarrassment for the Congress, the party lost the second Rajya Sabha seat from Jharkhand on Thursday because of cross-voting by INDIA bloc allies RJD and CPI(M-L) Liberation. Sources said Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Baidyanath Ram, a former minister, won, with the second seat going to BJP-backed Independent Parimal Nathwani.

In the 81-member Assembly, a candidate required 28 first-preference votes to win. Sources said Ram got 30 votes while Nathwani, a Gujarat-based businessman, secured 28. It is learnt that four MLAs of the RJD and two of the CPI(M-L) Liberation voted for Nathwani. The Congress’s Pranav Jha could manage to get only 20 votes. Nathwani got 30 votes, but two were found to be invalid, sources said, while one vote that went to Jha was declared invalid.