Suspense over Soren disqualification: No word from Governor, Jharkhand CM takes MLAs for a day-out

As the suspense continued over whether Hemant Soren would be disqualified on the basis of the Election Commission of India’s recommendation to the Governor, the Jharkhand Chief Minister and legislators of the ruling coalition on Saturday boarded three buses and left for a day-trip to Khunti.

By evening, the MLAs returned to Ranchi, where a meeting of members of the ruling coalition, including Congress Jharkhand in-charge Avinash Pandey, is expected to be held. The Congress and RJD are part of the ruling coalition that’s headed by Soren’s JMM.

On Saturday, the MLAs shared photographs of themselves with CM Soren, enjoying boat rides in the Latratu reservoir. The CM also shared the selfies he took in the bus with the MLAs.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren with legislators en route to Khunti.

An MLA said, “Barring three MLAs who were arrested in Kolkata and are out on bail, most of them were here. (Congress) MLA Pradeep Yadav could not come as he had a health issue. Two more MLAs did not come; the reasons are not known to me. So out of 49, at least 43 MLAs had come to Khunti.”

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren with the MLAs en route to Khunti on Saturday.

On August 25, holding Soren guilty of misusing his position by allotting a stone mining lease to himself last year, the EC, in its opinion shared with Governor Ramesh Bais, recommended his disqualification as MLA under the Representation of the People Act, 1951. However, the Governor, who had referred the matter to the EC after receiving a complaint from the Opposition BJP, is yet to officially communicate his order on the issue.

Since Thursday’s recommendation by the EC, there has been intense speculation that the ruling coalition’s 49 MLAs may be moved to Chhattisgarh or West Bengal, states ruled by non-BJP parties, in an attempt to check any alleged poaching attempt by the Opposition BJP.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren enjoys a boat ride with the MLAs in Khunti on Saturday.

In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, the JMM has 30 MLAs while ally Congress has 18 members and RJD has one. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.

Recently, three MLAs of the Congress were arrested in West Bengal with around Rs 50 lakh in cash. The three were suspended amid allegations that they were planning to topple the government.

An MLA, who was part of the trip to Khunti, said: “After we assembled in the bus, we left for Khunti. We kept our luggage in a resort in the Latratu Dam area and spent the day outside. Unlike the tense situation that was building up in the city, we are here just to relax.”

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs UPA legislators meeting, amid speculation of his disqualification, in Ranchi.

Since Friday, Chief Minister Soren has convened three marathon meetings to decide the future course of action.

“The strategy is to wait for the Governor to release the EC’s order. We are prepared to deal with it. However, we still have to keep an eye on all the MLAs and we wanted the situation to calm down. We had a nice lunch and did a boat ride,” said another MLA, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The EC had issued a notice to Soren in May this year, seeking his response to the complaint that the Chief Minister had, prima facie, violated Section 9A of the Representation of People’s Act, which prohibits elected representatives from entering into any contract with the government for “supply of goods” or “execution of any works undertaken” by it.