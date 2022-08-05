The Jharkhand four: Scanning finances of three Cong MLAs arrested & colleague who complained

August 5, 2022 12:39:02 pm
The Calcutta High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea filed by three Jharkhand Congress MLAs seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into their arrest. The West Bengal Police arrested Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari, Kolebira legislator Naman Bixal Kongari, and Khijri MLA Rajesh Kacchap on July 31 after more than Rs 50 lakh in cash was seized from their SUV. The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is now investigating the case and the party has suspended the three.
Ansari’s name did the rounds last year when there was an alleged attempt to topple the government. In July 2021, Bixal alleged that he had been offered Rs 1 crore by “some people” to bring down the government. Following the arrest of the three, the Congress MLA from Bermo, Kumar Jaimangal, filed a complaint alleging a bid to topple the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress-RJD government in the state, with an offer of Rs 10 crore per MLA. He also alleged that the MLAs had lured him to meet Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Here is a look at the assets and liabilities that the three legislators arrested in West Bengal and Jaimangal declared in their affidavits to the Election Commission before the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections.
Irfan Ansari (Spouse: Razia Sultana, homemaker)
Sources of income: Business and salary drawn as an MLA
Subscriber Only Stories
Total income shown in Income Tax returns:
Rs 30.47 lakh (2018-’19)
Rs 30.03 lakh (2017-’18)
Rs 11.68 lakh (2016-’17)
Rs 7.68 lakh (2015-’16)
Rs 24.2 lakh (2014-’15)
Movable assets
Self: Rs 1.67 crore
Wife: Rs 6.53 lakh
Cash in hand
Self: Rs 4.9 lakh
Wife: Rs 1.58 lakh
Bank deposits
Self: Rs 1.45 crore
Wife: Rs 4,000
Policies and shares — Jindal shares: Rs 2 Lakh; Life Insurance Premium: Rs 2 lakh; National Savings
Certificate: Rs 10,000
Other assets – Wife: Rs 4.91 lakh
Car: Rs 12.87 lakh
Immovable assets
Gross value: Rs 91 lakh (inherited: None)
Agricultural land: None
Non-agricultural land: 18,000 sq ft bought in 2006 for Rs 17,000 plus Rs 2-lakh investment on the land; current market value: Rs 7 lakh
Commercial buildings: 30,000 sq ft in Madhupur, purchased for Rs 14 lakh in 2002; current market price: Rs 62 lakh
Residential building in Lakshmi Nagar, New Delhi, bought in 2006 for Rs 4 lakh; current value: Rs 22 lakh
Total liabilities: Rs 30 lakh, commercial loan
Government dues: Rs 49.3 lakh payable to Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited
Criminal cases (as per Association for Democratic Reforms): Five pending, charges filed in one for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.
Rajesh Kacchap (Spouse: Riya Tirkey, homemaker)
Sources of income: Owner of a truck and joint owner of a stone crusher unit (Brothers Suraksha Stoneworks) plus salary drawn as an MLA
Total income shown in Income Tax returns:
Rs 5.5 lakh (2019-’20)
Rs 5.45 lakh (2018-’19)
Rs 4.6 lakh (2017-’18)
Rs 4.06 lakh (2016-’17)
Rs 3.15 lakh (2015-’16)
Movable assets
Self: Rs 34 lakh
Wife: Rs 9.96 lakh
Cash in hand
Self: Rs 80,000
Wife: Rs 10,000
Bank deposits
Self: Rs 14,000 approximately
Wife: Rs 4,000 approximately
Jewellery: Gold, 230 gm, worth Rs 8.74 lakh and silver, 2.25 kg, worth Rs 1.08 lakh
Policies and shares: Two life insurance policies with maturity amount of Rs 12 lakh
Four motor vehicles worth Rs 21.06 lakh
Immovable assets
Gross value Rs 1.84 crore (inherited assets: Rs 63.22 lakh)
Total Agricultural land: 8.43 acres, market value Rs 63.22 lakh; non-farm land: 2.37 acres, value at time of purchase: Rs 21.5 lakh, current market value: Rs 86.72 lakh
Residential six-room house (current market value): Rs 35 lakh
Total liabilities: Rs 13.09 lakh
Vehicle loan: Rs 12.18 lakh
Dues: Rs 91,000
Criminal cases: None
Naman Bixal Kongari
Sources of Income: Agriculture, pension and salary drawn as an MLA
Total income shown in Income Tax returns: Not available
Movable assets
Total value: Rs 6.45 lakh
Cash in hand: Rs 1 lakh
Bank deposits: Rs 3.2 lakh
Jewellery: Gold, 20 gm, valued at Rs 74,000; Car: Rs 1.5 lakh; Motorbike: Rs 80,000
Immovable assets
Gross value: Rs 38.8 lakh (all inherited)
Agricultural land: 19.88 acres, current market value Rs 20 lakh; non-agricultural land: 22,215 sq ft, current market value Rs 8.5 lakh
Residential buildings: 1,800 sq ft built-up area with current estimated value of Rs 10.3 lakh
Liabilities
Kisan Credit Card Loan: Rs 82,527
Criminal cases: Two pending, including one in which charges were framed under the Representation of People Act on July 2, 2019
Kumar Jaimangal (Spouse: Anupama Singh, homemaker)
Sources of income: Business and salary drawn as an MLA
Total income shown in Income Tax returns:
Self: Rs 7.45 lakh ( 2020-’21)
Rs 11.70 lakh (2019-’20)
Rs 16.90 lakh (2018-’19)
Rs 9.93(2015-’16)
Rs 8.89 lakh (2014-’15)
Wife: Rs 5.76 lakh (2020-’21)
Rs 4.79lakh (2019-’20)
Rs 5.21 lakh (2018-’19)
Rs 4.48 lakh (2015-’16)
Rs 3 lakh ( 2014-’15)
Tax returns figures for both not available for 2016-’17 and 2017-’18
Movable assets
Cash in hand: Rs 19.66 lakh; wife: Rs 7.25 lakh
Gold and silver: Rs 8.47 lakh; wife: Rs 4.49 lakh
Immovable assets: Nil
Liabilities: Nil
Criminal cases: One pending
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs
Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?Premium
Latest News
The Jharkhand four: Scanning finances of three Cong MLAs arrested & colleague who complained
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4 million
Stop blaming Indian democracy for people’s repeated rejection of you: BJP to Rahul Gandhi
‘Be it skincare or workout, you have to do it consistently’: Kriti Sanon
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin changes Twitter profile pic, has photo of Karunanidhi with tricolour in background
Spotify introduces Friends Mix, a new personalised playlist: Here’s how it works
Mumbai: Congress leaders on protest march to Governor’s residence stopped, detained by police
Prey movie review: The Predator franchise gets a pulse-pounding update that chews up and spits out the Marvel template
FTII student found dead in hostel room, police suspect suicide
TRS to support Margaret Alva in Vice Presidential poll
Law graduates out of practice for over 5 years have to reappear in AIB exam: BCI
Chennai traffic police introduces QR code system for motorists to pay fines for violations