The Jharkhand four: Scanning finances of three Cong MLAs arrested & colleague who complained

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea filed by three Jharkhand Congress MLAs seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into their arrest. The West Bengal Police arrested Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari, Kolebira legislator Naman Bixal Kongari, and Khijri MLA Rajesh Kacchap on July 31 after more than Rs 50 lakh in cash was seized from their SUV. The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is now investigating the case and the party has suspended the three.

Ansari’s name did the rounds last year when there was an alleged attempt to topple the government. In July 2021, Bixal alleged that he had been offered Rs 1 crore by “some people” to bring down the government. Following the arrest of the three, the Congress MLA from Bermo, Kumar Jaimangal, filed a complaint alleging a bid to topple the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress-RJD government in the state, with an offer of Rs 10 crore per MLA. He also alleged that the MLAs had lured him to meet Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Here is a look at the assets and liabilities that the three legislators arrested in West Bengal and Jaimangal declared in their affidavits to the Election Commission before the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Irfan Ansari (Spouse: Razia Sultana, homemaker)

Sources of income: Business and salary drawn as an MLA

Total income shown in Income Tax returns:

Rs 30.47 lakh (2018-’19)

Rs 30.03 lakh (2017-’18)

Rs 11.68 lakh (2016-’17)

Rs 7.68 lakh (2015-’16)

Rs 24.2 lakh (2014-’15)

Movable assets

Self: Rs 1.67 crore

Wife: Rs 6.53 lakh

Cash in hand

Self: Rs 4.9 lakh

Wife: Rs 1.58 lakh

Bank deposits

Self: Rs 1.45 crore

Wife: Rs 4,000

Policies and shares — Jindal shares: Rs 2 Lakh; Life Insurance Premium: Rs 2 lakh; National Savings

Certificate: Rs 10,000

Other assets – Wife: Rs 4.91 lakh

Car: Rs 12.87 lakh

Immovable assets

Gross value: Rs 91 lakh (inherited: None)

Agricultural land: None

Non-agricultural land: 18,000 sq ft bought in 2006 for Rs 17,000 plus Rs 2-lakh investment on the land; current market value: Rs 7 lakh

Commercial buildings: 30,000 sq ft in Madhupur, purchased for Rs 14 lakh in 2002; current market price: Rs 62 lakh

Residential building in Lakshmi Nagar, New Delhi, bought in 2006 for Rs 4 lakh; current value: Rs 22 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 30 lakh, commercial loan

Government dues: Rs 49.3 lakh payable to Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited

Criminal cases (as per Association for Democratic Reforms): Five pending, charges filed in one for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

Rajesh Kacchap (Spouse: Riya Tirkey, homemaker)

Sources of income: Owner of a truck and joint owner of a stone crusher unit (Brothers Suraksha Stoneworks) plus salary drawn as an MLA

Total income shown in Income Tax returns:

Rs 5.5 lakh (2019-’20)

Rs 5.45 lakh (2018-’19)

Rs 4.6 lakh (2017-’18)

Rs 4.06 lakh (2016-’17)

Rs 3.15 lakh (2015-’16)

Movable assets

Self: Rs 34 lakh

Wife: Rs 9.96 lakh

Cash in hand

Self: Rs 80,000

Wife: Rs 10,000

Bank deposits

Self: Rs 14,000 approximately

Wife: Rs 4,000 approximately

Jewellery: Gold, 230 gm, worth Rs 8.74 lakh and silver, 2.25 kg, worth Rs 1.08 lakh

Policies and shares: Two life insurance policies with maturity amount of Rs 12 lakh

Four motor vehicles worth Rs 21.06 lakh

Immovable assets

Gross value Rs 1.84 crore (inherited assets: Rs 63.22 lakh)

Total Agricultural land: 8.43 acres, market value Rs 63.22 lakh; non-farm land: 2.37 acres, value at time of purchase: Rs 21.5 lakh, current market value: Rs 86.72 lakh

Residential six-room house (current market value): Rs 35 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 13.09 lakh

Vehicle loan: Rs 12.18 lakh

Dues: Rs 91,000

Criminal cases: None

Naman Bixal Kongari

Sources of Income: Agriculture, pension and salary drawn as an MLA

Total income shown in Income Tax returns: Not available

Movable assets

Total value: Rs 6.45 lakh

Cash in hand: Rs 1 lakh

Bank deposits: Rs 3.2 lakh

Jewellery: Gold, 20 gm, valued at Rs 74,000; Car: Rs 1.5 lakh; Motorbike: Rs 80,000

Immovable assets

Gross value: Rs 38.8 lakh (all inherited)

Agricultural land: 19.88 acres, current market value Rs 20 lakh; non-agricultural land: 22,215 sq ft, current market value Rs 8.5 lakh

Residential buildings: 1,800 sq ft built-up area with current estimated value of Rs 10.3 lakh

Liabilities

Kisan Credit Card Loan: Rs 82,527

Criminal cases: Two pending, including one in which charges were framed under the Representation of People Act on July 2, 2019

Kumar Jaimangal (Spouse: Anupama Singh, homemaker)

Sources of income: Business and salary drawn as an MLA

Total income shown in Income Tax returns:

Self: Rs 7.45 lakh ( 2020-’21)

Rs 11.70 lakh (2019-’20)

Rs 16.90 lakh (2018-’19)

Rs 9.93(2015-’16)

Rs 8.89 lakh (2014-’15)

Wife: Rs 5.76 lakh (2020-’21)

Rs 4.79lakh (2019-’20)

Rs 5.21 lakh (2018-’19)

Rs 4.48 lakh (2015-’16)

Rs 3 lakh ( 2014-’15)

Tax returns figures for both not available for 2016-’17 and 2017-’18

Movable assets

Cash in hand: Rs 19.66 lakh; wife: Rs 7.25 lakh

Gold and silver: Rs 8.47 lakh; wife: Rs 4.49 lakh

Immovable assets: Nil

Liabilities: Nil

Criminal cases: One pending