scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

The Jharkhand four: Scanning finances of three Cong MLAs arrested & colleague who complained

Bermo MLA Kumar Jaimangal has accused Irfan Ansari, Naman Bixal Kongari, and Rajesh Kacchap of being involved in a bid to topple the Jharkhand govt.

Written by Abhishek Angad | Ranchi |
August 5, 2022 12:39:02 pm
(L-R) Rajesh Kacchap, Naman Viksal and Irfan Ansari, the Jharkhand Congress MLAs suspended from the party after huge amount of cash was found in a vehicle in which they were traveling. (PTI)

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea filed by three Jharkhand Congress MLAs seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into their arrest. The West Bengal Police arrested Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari, Kolebira legislator Naman Bixal Kongari, and Khijri MLA Rajesh Kacchap on July 31 after more than Rs 50 lakh in cash was seized from their SUV. The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is now investigating the case and the party has suspended the three.

Ansari’s name did the rounds last year when there was an alleged attempt to topple the government. In July 2021, Bixal alleged that he had been offered Rs 1 crore by “some people” to bring down the government. Following the arrest of the three, the Congress MLA from Bermo, Kumar Jaimangal, filed a complaint alleging a bid to topple the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress-RJD government in the state, with an offer of Rs 10 crore per MLA. He also alleged that the MLAs had lured him to meet Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Here is a look at the assets and liabilities that the three legislators arrested in West Bengal and Jaimangal declared in their affidavits to the Election Commission before the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Irfan Ansari (Spouse: Razia Sultana, homemaker)

Sources of income: Business and salary drawn as an MLA

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

Total income shown in Income Tax returns:

Rs 30.47 lakh (2018-’19)

Rs 30.03 lakh (2017-’18)

Rs 11.68 lakh (2016-’17)

Rs 7.68 lakh (2015-’16)

Rs 24.2 lakh (2014-’15)

Movable assets

Self: Rs 1.67 crore

Wife: Rs 6.53 lakh

Cash in hand

Self: Rs 4.9 lakh

Wife: Rs 1.58 lakh

Bank deposits

Self: Rs 1.45 crore

Wife: Rs 4,000

Policies and shares — Jindal shares: Rs 2 Lakh; Life Insurance Premium: Rs 2 lakh; National Savings

Certificate: Rs 10,000

Other assets – Wife: Rs 4.91 lakh

Car: Rs 12.87 lakh

Immovable assets

Gross value: Rs 91 lakh (inherited: None)

Agricultural land: None

Non-agricultural land: 18,000 sq ft bought in 2006 for Rs 17,000 plus Rs 2-lakh investment on the land; current market value: Rs 7 lakh

Commercial buildings: 30,000 sq ft in Madhupur, purchased for Rs 14 lakh in 2002; current market price: Rs 62 lakh

Residential building in Lakshmi Nagar, New Delhi, bought in 2006 for Rs 4 lakh; current value: Rs 22 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 30 lakh, commercial loan

Government dues: Rs 49.3 lakh payable to Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited

Criminal cases (as per Association for Democratic Reforms): Five pending, charges filed in one for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Rajesh Kacchap (Spouse: Riya Tirkey, homemaker)

Sources of income: Owner of a truck and joint owner of a stone crusher unit (Brothers Suraksha Stoneworks) plus salary drawn as an MLA

Total income shown in Income Tax returns:

Rs 5.5 lakh (2019-’20)

Rs 5.45 lakh (2018-’19)

Rs 4.6 lakh (2017-’18)

Rs 4.06 lakh (2016-’17)

Rs 3.15 lakh (2015-’16)

Movable assets

Self: Rs 34 lakh

Wife: Rs 9.96 lakh

Cash in hand

Self: Rs 80,000

Wife: Rs 10,000

Bank deposits

Self: Rs 14,000 approximately

Wife: Rs 4,000 approximately

Jewellery: Gold, 230 gm, worth Rs 8.74 lakh and silver, 2.25 kg, worth Rs 1.08 lakh

Policies and shares: Two life insurance policies with maturity amount of Rs 12 lakh

Four motor vehicles worth Rs 21.06 lakh

Immovable assets

Gross value Rs 1.84 crore (inherited assets: Rs 63.22 lakh)

Total Agricultural land: 8.43 acres, market value Rs 63.22 lakh; non-farm land: 2.37 acres, value at time of purchase: Rs 21.5 lakh, current market value: Rs 86.72 lakh

Residential six-room house (current market value): Rs 35 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 13.09 lakh

Vehicle loan: Rs 12.18 lakh

Dues: Rs 91,000

Criminal cases: None

Also Read |Arrested MLAs part of conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt, says CID

Naman Bixal Kongari

Sources of Income: Agriculture, pension and salary drawn as an MLA

Total income shown in Income Tax returns: Not available

Movable assets

Total value: Rs 6.45 lakh

Cash in hand: Rs 1 lakh

Bank deposits: Rs 3.2 lakh

Jewellery: Gold, 20 gm, valued at Rs 74,000; Car: Rs 1.5 lakh; Motorbike: Rs 80,000

Immovable assets

Gross value: Rs 38.8 lakh (all inherited)

Agricultural land: 19.88 acres, current market value Rs 20 lakh; non-agricultural land: 22,215 sq ft, current market value Rs 8.5 lakh

Residential buildings: 1,800 sq ft built-up area with current estimated value of Rs 10.3 lakh

Liabilities

Kisan Credit Card Loan: Rs 82,527

Criminal cases: Two pending, including one in which charges were framed under the Representation of People Act on July 2, 2019

Kumar Jaimangal (Spouse: Anupama Singh, homemaker)

Sources of income: Business and salary drawn as an MLA

Total income shown in Income Tax returns:

Self: Rs 7.45 lakh ( 2020-’21)

Rs 11.70 lakh (2019-’20)

Rs 16.90 lakh (2018-’19)

Rs 9.93(2015-’16)

Rs 8.89 lakh (2014-’15)

Wife: Rs 5.76 lakh (2020-’21)

Rs 4.79lakh (2019-’20)

Rs 5.21 lakh (2018-’19)

Rs 4.48 lakh (2015-’16)

Rs 3 lakh ( 2014-’15)

Tax returns figures for both not available for 2016-’17 and 2017-’18

Movable assets

Cash in hand: Rs 19.66 lakh; wife: Rs 7.25 lakh

Gold and silver: Rs 8.47 lakh; wife: Rs 4.49 lakh

Immovable assets: Nil

Liabilities: Nil

Criminal cases: One pending

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 12:39:02 pm

Most Popular

1

Centre warns Baghel govt: Implement rural housing plan or we reconsider aid

2

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

3

Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs

4

Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN

5

Thirteen Lives movie review: Ron Howard's outstanding Oscar contender is one of the best films of the year

Featured Stories

August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Explained: What are the stringent provisions of Ghana's anti-gay bill?
Explained: What are the stringent provisions of Ghana's anti-gay bill?
Explained: Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?
Explained: Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?
The Jharkhand four: Scanning finances of three Cong MLAs arrested & c...
The Jharkhand four: Scanning finances of three Cong MLAs arrested & c...
On Indian highways, Nitin Gadkari cruises along: Our roads to match US fr...
On Indian highways, Nitin Gadkari cruises along: Our roads to match US fr...
1 in 8 SARS-CoV-2 patients develop long Covid symptoms: Lancet study

1 in 8 SARS-CoV-2 patients develop long Covid symptoms: Lancet study

Minority anger: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks
Kerala

Minority anger: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks

China summons European diplomats over statement on Taiwan military drills

China summons European diplomats over statement on Taiwan military drills

On Indian highways, Gadkari cruises along: Our roads to match US freeways

On Indian highways, Gadkari cruises along: Our roads to match US freeways

Three shutters of Mullaperiyar dam to open today, Idukki on alert
Tamil Nadu

Three shutters of Mullaperiyar dam to open today, Idukki on alert

'No poor person should die in this country for lack of treatment'
Express Adda

'No poor person should die in this country for lack of treatment'

Premium
What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?
Explained

What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?

From Punjab on both sides of border, weightlifters forge winning bond
CWG 2022

From Punjab on both sides of border, weightlifters forge winning bond

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?
Opinion

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement