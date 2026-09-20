JD(U) vs JD(U): How Bihar MLC polls fuel strongman, spokesman feud

JD(U) MLA and Mokama strongman Anant Kumar Singh has declared that he will use his influence to defeat party chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar in the upcoming Bihar Legislative Council elections, bringing an old rivalry between the two leaders back into the spotlight. He has also pledged support to an Independent.

Neeraj, who is also from Mokama, is seeking a fourth consecutive MLC term from the Patna Graduates constituency. Elections to eight MLC seats — four Graduate and four Teachers’ constituencies — are scheduled for late October or early November. The six-year terms of the sitting members, including Neeraj, expire on November 16. The Election Commission (EC) is expected to issue the notification in late September or early October.

Old rivalry

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The feud between the two JD(U) leaders has been continuing for a long time. Both hail from Mokama and belong to the Bhumihar community. Their rivalry has played out over electoral contests, public attacks and criminal cases for more than a decade.

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Speaking to reporters Friday, Singh said he would ensure that Neeraj does not retain his seat. “I will ensure Neeraj does not win back his MLC seat. He has never supported me in my entire political career and, in fact, got me framed in an AK-47 (possession) case in 2019. He has opposed me in four elections,” he alleged. He also challenged Neeraj to undergo a narco-analysis test, alleging that he was behind his implication in the case.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Neeraj rejected Singh’s allegations. “I have been a loyal soldier of (party chief and ex-Bihar CM) Nitish Kumar ever since I entered politics over 35 years ago. I have never deserted the party like others,” he said, in an apparent reference to Singh’s brief association with the RJD.

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On Singh’s demand for a narco test, Neeraj said such a test could only be ordered by a court on the basis of a valid complaint. “I have always resisted such forces in the party,” he said, adding that the election would ultimately be decided by the more than 88,000 registered graduate voters in the constituency.

The rivalry between the two leaders dates back to 2015, when Singh was arrested following the murder of a youth, Putus, in Barh. The JD(U) denied Singh a ticket for the Assembly polls following which he contested as an Independent candidate while in jail and defeated Neeraj by 18,348 votes. During the campaign, Neeraj had described Singh as a “political nuisance”, further deepening their hostility.

Their relationship deteriorated further in 2019 after police raided Singh’s ancestral house in Ladma and recovered an AK-47 rifle, ammunition and hand grenades. Singh alleged that the weapons had been planted as part of a conspiracy involving Neeraj. He was convicted in the case in 2022, but the Patna High Court acquitted him in August 2024.

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Singh is currently out on bail in the Gulabchandra Yadav murder case, which took place ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Over the years, Neeraj has repeatedly criticised Singh in public. He has also ruled out campaigning alongside Singh, citing his opposition to politicians with criminal background.

With Neeraj seeking another MLC term, their rivalry has resurfaced within the JD(U). Singh announced his support for Independent candidate Anuj Singh.