‘Biharis will give BJP befitting reply’: JD(U), RJD not ready to let Piyush Goyal off the hook

Even as Union Minister and Leader of the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal on Thursday withdrew his remark that if Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha had his way “he would turn the whole country into Bihar”, the ruling parties in Bihar kept up their criticism of the BJP leader.

Goyal told the House that he did not mean to insult the state, but stopped short of tendering an apology.

Both the RJD and the Janata Dal (United) strongly condemned Goyal’s remarks and said it reflects what “they (BJP leaders) think of Bihar and how the state has been treated all these years”. The youth wing of the JD(U) burnt an effigy of the Union minister in Patna during the day.

RJD national spokesperson Subodh Kumar told The Indian Express, “Famous writer Sir John Houlton has written a book Bihar: The Heart of India. And here are our own people who despise the state despite its rich culture, history, and intellectual prowess. Piyush Goyal’s statement shows the mindset of the BJP. We have not yet heard from BJP national president JP Nadda or PM Narendra Modi on the matter.”

Kumar alleged the state had received “stepmotherly treatment as it had been denied special package”. “When Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar, we were not adequately compensated and yet we have been trying to excel in many fields,” said the RJD spokesperson.

JD(U) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, “Goyal’s statement shows what the BJP thinks about Bihar. He has hurt the 12 crore people of Bihar. Goyal should also read more about Bihar to understand its bright side. The people of Bihar will give them befitting reply at the right time.”

On Wednesday, Jha wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar, drawing his attention to Goyal’s “demeaning remark”. He demanded an apology from Goyal and urged the Dhankhar to expunge the remarks.