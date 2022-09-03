scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

JD(U) national executive meet: A united Opposition can drive BJP out of power, says Nitish

He also took strong exception to the Friday development when five of the six JD(U) legislators in Manipur switched to the BJP, saying “this reflected how BJP had been trying to demolish other parties”.

Political Pulse, Nitish Kumar, JD(U), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsBihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Saturday that if Opposition unites, the BJP “can be driven out of power” in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Addressing the JD(U) national executive meeting on Saturday, Nitish said he will visit Delhi in the near future to start his bit to bring together parties opposed to the politics and policies of the BJP.

He also took strong exception to the Friday development when five of the six JD(U) legislators in Manipur switched to the BJP, saying “this reflected how BJP had been trying to demolish other parties”.

Also Read |As JD(U) meets first time after NDA split, hint of Nitish Kumar’s national plans in the air

The JD(U) is holding two-day meet (Saturday-Sunday) of its national executive and national council — the first big party event since it walked out of the BJP-led NDA last month to join the Mahagathbandhan. The agenda of the two-day meet is ‘Opposition unity’. The national executive on Saturday passed three resolutions, including one on “Nitish devoting his full time for the Opposition unity”.

JDU national spokesperson KC Tyagi told The Indian Express: “Nitish elaborated how the BJP had been trying to implement its communal agenda. Nitish said he will work for uniting the Opposition and visit Delhi soon.” Tyagi said JDU national council, the highest decision-making body of the party, will endorse national executive’s all three resolutions on Sunday and “authorise Nitish to devote full time for Opposition unity”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effortPremium
Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effort
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

As supporters raised “Desh ka PM kaisa ho, Nitish Kumar jaisa ho” slogans near the meeting venue, JDU national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh clarified it thrice that “Nitish was not the PM candidate [in 2024]”.

Explained

Playing the pivot

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will now work full time for Opposition unity even as he had failed in a similar attempt in 2013 after parting ways with the NDA then. Making it clear that he has no national ambition other than bringing the Opposition together, this time, he looks very clear about his role. The picture will be clear in the coming days when he starts his Delhi tour to meet the leaders of the non-NDA parties.

Earlier in the day, Nitish told reporters that if Opposition parties unite, there can be “very good results” in the 2024 elections. “Just see what is happening. Our six Manipur MLAs were supposed to attend the this meeting, but BJP took them away,” he said.

Nitish is likely to meet Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Sitaram Yechuri of the CPI(M), Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar in the near future.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

On Friday, Tyagi had said: “We are overwhelmed by the kind of response we have got after severing ties with the BJP. Leaders from different parties, from Sitaram Yechury of the CPM to Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena, to D Raja of the CPI have called us. Our leader Nitish Kumar has already raised the pitch for Opposition unity, which will be on the top of our agenda… We will discuss how to go about it in the coming months.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-09-2022 at 11:50:14 pm
Next Story

Allahabad HC quashes UP govt orders notifying 17 OBC sub-castes as SC

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Plane lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart

Plane lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient goddess?

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient goddess?

In the Chavan-Fadnavis meeting, a hidden political message

In the Chavan-Fadnavis meeting, a hidden political message

Sri Lanka lose both openers closing in on 100
Follow Live Updates

Sri Lanka lose both openers closing in on 100

Why Japan has ‘declared war’ on floppy disks

Why Japan has ‘declared war’ on floppy disks

Arvind Kejriwal doubles down on freebies

Arvind Kejriwal doubles down on freebies

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple
Know Your City

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

Premium
Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad
ICYMI

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement