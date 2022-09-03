JD(U) national executive meet: A united Opposition can drive BJP out of power, says Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Saturday that if Opposition unites, the BJP “can be driven out of power” in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Addressing the JD(U) national executive meeting on Saturday, Nitish said he will visit Delhi in the near future to start his bit to bring together parties opposed to the politics and policies of the BJP.

He also took strong exception to the Friday development when five of the six JD(U) legislators in Manipur switched to the BJP, saying “this reflected how BJP had been trying to demolish other parties”.

The JD(U) is holding two-day meet (Saturday-Sunday) of its national executive and national council — the first big party event since it walked out of the BJP-led NDA last month to join the Mahagathbandhan. The agenda of the two-day meet is ‘Opposition unity’. The national executive on Saturday passed three resolutions, including one on “Nitish devoting his full time for the Opposition unity”.

JDU national spokesperson KC Tyagi told The Indian Express: “Nitish elaborated how the BJP had been trying to implement its communal agenda. Nitish said he will work for uniting the Opposition and visit Delhi soon.” Tyagi said JDU national council, the highest decision-making body of the party, will endorse national executive’s all three resolutions on Sunday and “authorise Nitish to devote full time for Opposition unity”.

As supporters raised “Desh ka PM kaisa ho, Nitish Kumar jaisa ho” slogans near the meeting venue, JDU national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh clarified it thrice that “Nitish was not the PM candidate [in 2024]”.

Explained Playing the pivot Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will now work full time for Opposition unity even as he had failed in a similar attempt in 2013 after parting ways with the NDA then. Making it clear that he has no national ambition other than bringing the Opposition together, this time, he looks very clear about his role. The picture will be clear in the coming days when he starts his Delhi tour to meet the leaders of the non-NDA parties.

Earlier in the day, Nitish told reporters that if Opposition parties unite, there can be “very good results” in the 2024 elections. “Just see what is happening. Our six Manipur MLAs were supposed to attend the this meeting, but BJP took them away,” he said.

Nitish is likely to meet Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Sitaram Yechuri of the CPI(M), Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar in the near future.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

On Friday, Tyagi had said: “We are overwhelmed by the kind of response we have got after severing ties with the BJP. Leaders from different parties, from Sitaram Yechury of the CPM to Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena, to D Raja of the CPI have called us. Our leader Nitish Kumar has already raised the pitch for Opposition unity, which will be on the top of our agenda… We will discuss how to go about it in the coming months.”