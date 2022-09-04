scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

JD(U) national council meet ends: Rahul, Yechury on his ‘Opp unity’ itinerary, Nitish arrives in Delhi tomorrow

Says will never ally with BJP again, rejoining NDA in 2017 was a mistake

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar along with Janata Dal (United) National President Lalan Singh and Parliamentary Board Chairman Upendra Kushwaha holds the party's State Executive Council meeting, in Patna, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said he would never have an alliance with the BJP now and going back to the NDA was a mistake. The Bihar CM would be leaving for a three-day visit to Delhi on Monday in his first bid towards the Opposition unity.

After the two-day JD(U) national executive and national council meet concluded here on Sunday, Nitish said all eastern states should demand special category status. The CM reiterated that the Centre kept denying Bihar’s demand for special category status despite JD(U) being part of the NDA for a long time.

A hoarding featuring Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, outside the party office in Patna, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)

JD(U) national spokesperson KC Tyagi told The Indian Express: “Nitish was very clear about not going back to BJP again and admitted that returning to NDA in 2017 was a mistake. He also talked at length on how BJP had been systematically trying to finish JD(U). He said senior BJP leaders like Rajendra Prasad Singh and Rameshwar Chaurasia contesting from LJP in 2020 polls amply proved that Chirag Paswan was a BJP ploy to damage us.”

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Tyagi, however, made it clear that the party had never talked about projecting Nitish in 2024 polls. “We have only authorised Nitish to work towards Opposition unity. He is going to Delhi on Monday on a three-day visit. He is likely to meet Rahul Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury and a few other leaders from the Opposition parties. Nitish ji has also got a few more invitations on which the party would respond in near future,” Tyagi said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A good day in court, a faint political stirringPremium
A good day in court, a faint political stirring
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...Premium
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...

The two-day JD (U) meet, which had participation of over 300 delegates, discussed circumstances that led to NDA split and Nitish’s role in national politics. The state capital had posters such as “Bihar ne dekha, ab desh dekhega” and “jumla nahi, haqiqat” in over posturings of Nitish’s foray into national politics.

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 07:32:19 pm
Next Story

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin bats for right social matrix in appointment of judges

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

A good day in court, a faint political stirring
From Opinion Editor

A good day in court, a faint political stirring

Premium
Preparing pitches to facing self-doubts, Ravi Bishnoi has come a long way

Preparing pitches to facing self-doubts, Ravi Bishnoi has come a long way

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Cong says it with posters, caps, voices at rally: Rahul Gandhi, only Rahul Gandhi

Cong says it with posters, caps, voices at rally: Rahul Gandhi, only Rahul Gandhi

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

Premium
6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

Premium
This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement