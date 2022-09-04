JD(U) national council meet ends: Rahul, Yechury on his ‘Opp unity’ itinerary, Nitish arrives in Delhi tomorrow

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said he would never have an alliance with the BJP now and going back to the NDA was a mistake. The Bihar CM would be leaving for a three-day visit to Delhi on Monday in his first bid towards the Opposition unity.

After the two-day JD(U) national executive and national council meet concluded here on Sunday, Nitish said all eastern states should demand special category status. The CM reiterated that the Centre kept denying Bihar’s demand for special category status despite JD(U) being part of the NDA for a long time.

JD(U) national spokesperson KC Tyagi told The Indian Express: “Nitish was very clear about not going back to BJP again and admitted that returning to NDA in 2017 was a mistake. He also talked at length on how BJP had been systematically trying to finish JD(U). He said senior BJP leaders like Rajendra Prasad Singh and Rameshwar Chaurasia contesting from LJP in 2020 polls amply proved that Chirag Paswan was a BJP ploy to damage us.”

Tyagi, however, made it clear that the party had never talked about projecting Nitish in 2024 polls. “We have only authorised Nitish to work towards Opposition unity. He is going to Delhi on Monday on a three-day visit. He is likely to meet Rahul Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury and a few other leaders from the Opposition parties. Nitish ji has also got a few more invitations on which the party would respond in near future,” Tyagi said.

The two-day JD (U) meet, which had participation of over 300 delegates, discussed circumstances that led to NDA split and Nitish’s role in national politics. The state capital had posters such as “Bihar ne dekha, ab desh dekhega” and “jumla nahi, haqiqat” in over posturings of Nitish’s foray into national politics.