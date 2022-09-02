As JD(U) meets first time after NDA split, hint of Nitish Kumar’s national plans in the air

On the eve of the meetings of the JD(U)’s National Executive and National Council to be held over the weekend in Patna, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was characteristically elusive. The posters outside the party’s headquarters were clearer, as was the reported agenda for the National Executive, including ‘Opposition unity’.

One poster noted pointedly that the Bihar CM was no “jumla” (rhetoric) but all “haqeeqat” (reality). Another declared “mann ki nahin, kaam ki (it’s not about mann, but work)”, in a dig seemingly at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat. Yet another poster, with Nitish photo, promised “Ek Samaaj, Shrestha Samaaj (One people, best people)” in 2024; while a fourth said “badlaav (change)” would happen soon and a beginning had been made.

A hoarding featuring Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, outside the party office in Patna. (PTI) A hoarding featuring Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, outside the party office in Patna. (PTI)

About 300 delegates are likely to attend the two-day meetings, the first since the JD(U) parted ways with the NDA and rejoined the Mahagathbandhan. On Friday, the party’s Bihar office-bearers met to ready the preparations. While the State Executive meeting on Saturday will discuss the factors leading to the split with the NDA, and the way forward for the party, all eyes are on the National Executive.

Sources said the National Executive is likely to pass two resolutions — one political and another on Opposition unity. JD(U) national general secretary Aafaq Ahmad told The Indian Express: “As per the standard procedure, resolutions passed at the National Executive would be ratified by our National Council, the highest body in the organisation.”

JD(U) national spokesperson K C Tyagi asserted: “We are overwhelmed by the kind of response we have got after severing ties with the BJP. Leaders from different parties, from Sitaram Yechury of the CPM to Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena, to D Raja of the CPI have called us. Our leader Nitish Kumar has already raised the pitch for Opposition unity, which will be on the top of our agenda… We will discuss how to go about it in the coming months.”

Also in Political Pulse | JD(U), RJD pitch for Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi’s Bihar template as Oppn national model against BJP

The process for the party’s organisation polls, right from panchayat to the state level, will begin after the two-day meetings.

Tyagi talked about the meeting between Nitish and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao earlier this week, the first overt move by the Bihar CM pitching himself to the national stage.

Advertisement

Asked about this Friday, Nitish insisted he was not in the race for PM. “We are meeting to discuss several things regarding the party in the coming two days,” he said.