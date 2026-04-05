As another Pawar rises in NCP, what it means for the party, non-family oldguard

The entry of Jay Pawar — younger son of Maharashtra former deputy CM, late Ajit Pawar — into active politics as a member of the apex committee of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is far from a routine example of nepotism and reflects the prevailing atmosphere of political distrust within the party.

With elder son Parth already in the Rajya Sabha, NCP president and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar’s move to bring her younger son Jay into the party’s apex committee is being viewed as an attempt to shield the organisation from potential disarray with the help of trusted aides.

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It is also seen as a step to ensure that the NCP’s reins remain with Ajit Pawar’s immediate family, preventing any takeover attempt by members of the extended Pawar family aligned with the Opposition NCP (SP).

Differences within

Cracks within the NCP became evident after Sunetra wrote to the Election Commission (EC) on March 10, asking it to “consider earlier correspondence from January 28 (the date of Ajit Pawar’s death) as null and void”.

This was interpreted as her disapproval of the amended party constitution submitted on February 16, which granted equal powers to the working president and the national president. Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel is currently the NCP working president.

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Opposition NCP (SP) leader and Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew Rohit Pawar portrayed the move as an attempt by Patel to take control of the party from Sunetra. Consequently, her letter to the EC was seen as an effort to rein in Patel and state chief Sunil Tatkare, bringing internal disagreements out into the open.

Sources within the NCP suggest growing discontent among elected representatives against Patel and Tatkare, who are perceived to be running the party. Before Ajit Pawar’s death in an aircraft crash on January 28, merger talks between the two NCP factions had reportedly reached a positive conclusion, with only the formal announcement to be made. However, both Patel and Tatkare denied any such development after his demise.

Meanwhile, several claims made by Rohit Pawar regarding the aircraft crash have fuelled suspicion among both the public and party workers. The NCP leadership under Patel and Tatkare has, however, not pursued the issue as aggressively as Rohit Pawar.

A leadership change often brings new lieutenants. While Sunetra is unlikely to sideline Ajit Pawar’s loyalists entirely, the elevation of Parth to the Rajya Sabha and Jay to the apex committee signals a gradual shift in that direction.

In her communication to the EC, she refrained from specifying the roles of apex committee members, mentioning only her and treasurer Shivajirao Garje’s posts. This appeared to be an attempt to project parity within the leadership, even as Parth maintained that Patel and Tatkare remain among the party’s top leaders.

By inducting Jay into active politics alongside Parth, Sunetra has effectively created two internal power centres, thereby limiting the influence of others. On organisational matters, the Pawar family is likely to have the final say, with other leaders expected to fall in line.

Need to assert authority

As Maharashtra’s first woman Deputy Chief Minister, Sunetra occupies a crucial position at a time when electoral politics — both in the state and nationally — is increasingly shaped by women voters. From the Centre’s push for 33% reservation for women influenced by welfare schemes targeting women, gender has become a central political axis.

At present, Maharashtra lacks a woman leader who commands complete authority over a political party. If Sunetra succeeds in asserting control over organisational matters with the backing of her trusted aides, she could emerge as one of the state’s most influential women leaders.

Moreover, she remains firmly anchored in Ajit Pawar’s political legacy. His loyalists have largely stayed with her, and the emotional resonance of that association endures. To consolidate her position, however, she must assert authority within the party — a task that necessitates building a team she can fully rely on.