Jantar Mantar denotification: Centre formed panel month after July protest

The denotification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site, a challenge against which will be heard by the Supreme Court in the coming days, did not happen overnight.

The denotification followed recommendations by a committee formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on August 20 – exactly a month after the Cockroach Janta Party’s march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament on July 20 – to examine alternative venues for protests in the Capital.

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On October 12, Delhi Police denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site and identified three alternative venues – Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground – for protest gatherings in the Capital. Police attributed the change to recommendations made by the committee.

The panel, headed by New Delhi Municipal Council chairperson Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, had senior officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi government, Delhi Police and the MHA as its members.

“On August 28, after the committee was formed, all the members decided to visit Jantar Mantar. After visiting the protest site, they decided to inspect three other venues, Ramlila Ground in Central Delhi, Burari in North Delhi and CBD Ground in East Delhi,” a source said.

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During inspections, officials assessed the traffic situation, the possible impact of gatherings on local markets and the security arrangements required at each venue. “Around 5.30 pm, all officials returned to their offices after visiting the sites, and Dwivedi was asked to prepare a report for the MHA,” the source said.

The Ministry received the report in September. In the meantime, the committee discussed the matter with legal experts. “After discussions and legal opinion, it was decided that Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar was empowered to issue such a notification,” the source said.

On September 11, two days after the CJP called for a protest on October 10 to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the Police Commissioner issued a fresh standing order.

The order also revised the standard protocol governing protests, including the procedure for seeking permission, which will be issued separately for each of the three current designated sites.