Jantar Mantar denotification: Centre formed panel month after July protest

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

The panel, headed by New Delhi Municipal Council chairperson Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, had senior officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi government, Delhi Police and the MHA as its members.

Jantar Mantar denotification, Jantar Mantar denotified, Delhi Police protest site notification, Supreme Court Jantar Mantar plea, Delhi High Court protest rights, Uday Bhanu Chib IYC, Burari Ground Ramlila Ground CBD Ground, Special Intensive Revision SIR electoral rolls, Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan judgment, Swaty Singh Malik petition, Siddharth Luthra advocate, right to protest India, Union Ministry of Home AffairsThe order also revised the standard protocol governing protests, including the procedure for seeking permission, which will be issued separately for each of the three current designated sites. (File photo)
Written by: Mahender Singh Manral
3 min readNew DelhiOct 17, 2026 06:45 AM IST First published on: Oct 17, 2026 at 06:45 AM IST

The denotification of Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site, a challenge against which will be heard by the Supreme Court in the coming days, did not happen overnight.

The denotification followed recommendations by a committee formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on August 20 – exactly a month after the Cockroach Janta Party’s march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament on July 20 – to examine alternative venues for protests in the Capital.

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On October 12, Delhi Police denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site and identified three alternative venues – Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground – for protest gatherings in the Capital. Police attributed the change to recommendations made by the committee.

Also Read | Jantar Mantar to the periphery: Will there be a cost for pushing protests out?

The panel, headed by New Delhi Municipal Council chairperson Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, had senior officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi government, Delhi Police and the MHA as its members.

“On August 28, after the committee was formed, all the members decided to visit Jantar Mantar. After visiting the protest site, they decided to inspect three other venues, Ramlila Ground in Central Delhi, Burari in North Delhi and CBD Ground in East Delhi,” a source said.

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During inspections, officials assessed the traffic situation, the possible impact of gatherings on local markets and the security arrangements required at each venue. “Around 5.30 pm, all officials returned to their offices after visiting the sites, and Dwivedi was asked to prepare a report for the MHA,” the source said.

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The Ministry received the report in September. In the meantime, the committee discussed the matter with legal experts. “After discussions and legal opinion, it was decided that Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar was empowered to issue such a notification,” the source said.

Also Read | Supreme Court sends notice to CEC Gyanesh Kumar, 2 ECs; Jantar Mantar matter will be heard

On September 11, two days after the CJP called for a protest on October 10 to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the Police Commissioner issued a fresh standing order.

Also Read | Congress, allies want regime change on lines of Bangladesh: Rajnath Singh

The order also revised the standard protocol governing protests, including the procedure for seeking permission, which will be issued separately for each of the three current designated sites.

 

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Mahender Singh Manral
Mahender Singh Manral

Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is k... Read More

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