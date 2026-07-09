In push for J&K statehood, National Conference’s show of strength

4 min readSrinagarUpdated: Jul 9, 2026 06:14 PM IST
The National Conference (NC) is gearing up to hold major public rallies in the twin capitals of Jammu and Kashmir – Srinagar and Jammu – on July 11 and 12, respectively, in what will be the party’s first show of strength since returning to power in 2024.
The mobilisation comes at a time when the ruling NC seems to be facing mounting criticism from the Opposition as well as public discontent over its “failure” to deliver on its key election promises of restoring statehood and special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
The rallies will serve as a precursor to the NC’s proposed sit-in at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on July 20 – the opening day of Monsoon Session of Parliament – as part of the party’s renewed campaign for the restoration of J&K’s statehood.
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For the timing of its twin rallies, the NC has chosen the death anniversary of Begum Akbar Jehan, wife of party founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, who is revered by party workers as “Madar-e-Meharban (mother of compassion)”.
Jehan assumed leadership of the NC, albeit behind the scenes, during one of its most turbulent phases, stepping in after Sheikh Abdullah’s incarceration. She held the party organisation together, kept the cadre motivated and remained a steadfast advocate of J&K’s special constitutional position.
The commemorative events, however, come against a difficult political backdrop for the party.
Barely one-and-a-half years after registering a landslide victory in the J&K Assembly elections, the NC finds itself confronting growing political headwinds. Despite enjoying a comfortable legislative majority, it is seen to be grappling with increasing public discontent, particularly in the Kashmir Valley — its traditional political bastion — where many believe the party has failed to effectively safeguard the region’s political rights and interests.
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The lack of visible progress on its two central election promises — restoration of statehood and special status for J&K, which formed the cornerstone of its manifesto — has provided the Opposition with ammunition to target the NC.
Some of the sharpest criticism has come from within the NC itself. Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, one of the party’s principal campaign faces during the Assembly elections, has repeatedly accused the leadership of pushing its core political agenda to the back burner and failing to take decisions that would demonstrate its commitment to the promises it made to the people.
Against this backdrop, the NC last month announced what it described as the first “concrete step” in its campaign for the restoration of statehood. At a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the party resolved that all its legislators, including ministers, would stage a sit-in at Jantar Mantar on the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
It has also decided to invite leaders of non-NDA political parties to join the July 20 protest in an effort to build broader political support for the demand. Last week, it held consultations with members of civil society to mobilise support for the campaign.
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Before taking the battle to Delhi, however, the NC is keen to demonstrate its political strength at home. The rallies in Srinagar and Jammu are intended to project widespread public backing for its demand for statehood and reinforce the party’s claim that the issue continues to enjoy popular support across J&K.