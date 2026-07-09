In push for J&K statehood, National Conference’s show of strength

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, along with Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah, in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

The National Conference (NC) is gearing up to hold major public rallies in the twin capitals of Jammu and Kashmir – Srinagar and Jammu – on July 11 and 12, respectively, in what will be the party’s first show of strength since returning to power in 2024.

The mobilisation comes at a time when the ruling NC seems to be facing mounting criticism from the Opposition as well as public discontent over its “failure” to deliver on its key election promises of restoring statehood and special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The rallies will serve as a precursor to the NC’s proposed sit-in at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on July 20 – the opening day of Monsoon Session of Parliament – as part of the party’s renewed campaign for the restoration of J&K’s statehood.