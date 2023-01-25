Gupkar parties to contest J&K polls together? Buzz gains ground

With Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir anticipated to be held by the end of this year, there are indications that the two main political rivals, the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), may join hands along with their allies in the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

Sources said voices in both the NC and the PDP in favour of an alliance were getting stronger as there is a growing sense that the people want the arch-rivals to “come together to safeguard Jammu and Kashmir’s political interests”.

“There is a strong possibility that we would have tactical alliance both in Kashmir and Jammu,” a senior NC leader told The Indian Express. “When the party leaders meet and talk, this issue does come up regularly and there is a sense that wherever needed the party should go for a tactical alliance with the Congress or the PDP. There is a growing sense that the party must ensure that the BJP and its proxies don’t win.”

The PAGD consists of four political parties — Sajad Lone’s Peoples Conference parted ways from the alliance in 2021 while Shah Faesal’s Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement has ceased to exist — and was formed in 2020 to seek the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. It first announced its intention to jointly contest polls last July.

The first hints of a joint contest were dropped by former Chief Minister and NC vice president Omar Abdullah in June when he said his personal opinion was that the PAGD allies should jointly contest the polls. Omar’s suggestion was immediately endorsed by PDP president and former CM Mehbooba Mufti. In July, PAGD president Farooq Abdullah made an official announcement.

However, a month later in August, the electoral alliance looked in the doldrums when the NC signalled that it was ready to contest the Assembly polls alone and denounced the “unfair treatment” meted out to it in the alliance. The party demanded “immediate course correction” and said its leaders had called on the leadership to contest all 90 seats in Jammu and Kashmir. In November, the NC announced the names of leaders in charge of 47 Assembly constituencies in the Kashmir Valley.

Leaders of both parties now say that voices in favour of an alliance are prevailing despite some resentment on the ground. “That (alliance) will happen when we cross the bridge. The idea of united resistance has been there are we are there. The assault will have to be resisted and we will do more than our bit in joint resistance,” said a senior PDP leader. “It (to cobble an alliance) is seen as a challenge by the leadership. Basically, we are allies with the NC and the communist party (CPM). Hope it leads to a better end product.”

Advertisement

PAGD spokesperson and Communist leader M Y Tarigami said his party “agrees with the concern” of people and expressed hope about the PAGD constituents agreeing to “some sort of an adjustment”.

“We have not discussed it (electoral alliance) yet. There is nothing on agenda as for now,” he told The Indian Express. “Earlier, we worked together in the DDC (District Development Council) elections. I agree with the concern of the people. It is important for all of us to work some sort of adjustment to put a joint electoral resistance to oppose the BJP.”