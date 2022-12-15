Two years after DDC seat win, PDP’s Para yet to take oath, writes to J&K poll body

Following the outcome of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir in December 2020, 277 of the 280 winning candidates took oath. Three constituencies – Dragmulla (Kupwara), Hajin (Bandipore) and Pulwama 1 (Pulwama) – remained unrepresented for two years owing to various reasons.

In Hajin and Dragmulla, the State Election Commission (SEC) had stopped the counting of votes after complaints were made regarding two women candidates from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). The repolling for these seats was now conducted and the results declared last week, with their winning candidates set to take the oath of office soon. However, the Pulwama 1 seat in the J&K’s newly- introduced third-tier of governance continues to remain unrepresented.

Waheed ur Rehman Para, the PDP leader who won from the Pulwama 1 DDC seat by getting 1,322 votes out of the 1,851 votes cast, was arrested two days after filing his nomination in a terror related case involving former J&K police officer Davinder Singh.

Para was in jail at the time of the election and his friends and family members campaigned for him. While granting him bail in May this year, the J&K High Court had noted that “the evidence as is gathered by the prosecution is too sketchy to be believed prima facie true, that too, with a view to deny bail to the appellant.” Last month, he sought the intervention of the SEC as well as district authorities to take oath of office and discharge his duties as a member of the council and a representative of his area.

Para had first petitioned to take oath when he was in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) days after his arrest. On December 28, 2020 a special court in Jammu had even allowed his petition, directing the jail authorities to make arrangements for him to take oath over video conferencing.

However, the J&K High Court stayed the order on 22 January the following year, suggesting instead that the administration can seek permission and administer the oath physically.

On Monday, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)-led Council in Pulwama moved a resolution supporting Para. The party’s chairman Syed Abdul Bari Andrabi said that “the area has had an elected member”, adding, “He was incarcerated, now he is out, so he should be allowed to given oath.”

Advertisement

In his letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of J&K earlier this month, Para has repeated his plea to take oath of office saying that the Supreme Court of India “has held that an oath of office is not an empty formality, but has a constitutional significance attached to it and the core component of the constitutional oath is the undertaking to bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution that takes precedence over any of its ceremonial or procedural components”.

He has also said: “To abrogate from the principles attached to a constitutional oath, one would be in violation of the supreme duty under the Constitution. Therefore, I am under an obligation to take oath so that I can work for the people of my constituency by upholding the objectives and goals of the Constitution which governs all of us and the state is also under a constitutional obligation to facilitate the same.”

Deputy Commissioner of Pulwama, Baseer ul Haq Choudhary told The Indian Express: “This is under consideration. His petition has to be reviewed as per law and when that is done, we will inform.”