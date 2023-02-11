Country belongs to me as much as to PM Modi, Mohan Bhagwat: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind chief Madani

In his speech at the annual general session of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (Madani faction) in New Delhi, JUH president Mahmood Madani raised issues of increasing Islamophobia in the country and religious prejudice, reiterating that India was as much his home as it was of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

“India is our country. As much as this country belongs to Narendra Modi and Mohan Bhagwat, this country belongs to Mahmood as well. Neither is Mahmood an inch ahead of them, nor are they an inch ahead of Mahmood. The distinction of this land is that the first Prophet of Islam Adam (peace be upon him) descended here. This land is the birthplace of Islam and the first homeland of Muslims. Therefore, to say that Islam is a religion that came from outside is completely wrong and historically baseless,” Madani said in his speech on Friday.

“Islam is the religion of this country and it is also the oldest of all religions. The last Prophet of Islam, Muhammad (peace be upon him) came to complete the same religion, which bloomed in India… So, I have no qualms in saying that India is the best place for Hindi Muslims, just like one’s house is the best place to live in, however dilapidated it may be,” Madani said.

In its resolution on Friday, the JUH interestingly urged Muslim voters to register and directed its district and state cells to actively monitor and aide registration and creating awareness on the importance of voting in the Muslim community.

Urging Muslims to exercise their right to vote, the JUH resolution said, “In any democratic society, it is important to recognise the power of vote. There are instances where a government was formed and another government fell based on the movement of just one vote. We must realise the value of one vote and recognize that just one vote can make or break the balance of the entire electoral process.’’

The JUH has directed monitoring cells be set up across the country to ensure that Muslim voters’ names are not struck off electoral lists, awareness campaigns on the importance of voting among Muslims, registering voters above 18 years, re-enrolment of those who have been omitted, linking of Aadhaar cards to voter IDs, registering of voters in case they move to another polling booth, especially for women moving due to marriage, and ensuring that the voter reaches the polling booth. It has, however, categorically maintained that it does not support or oppose any political party.

The JUH resolution further raised the issue of “government interference” in madrassas which he said should be stopped immediately, but simultaneously urged madrassas across the country to incorporate modern education in their syllabus, apart from religious teachings. It also raised the issue not only of educational and economic backwardness of the Muslim community, but in particular that of the Pasmanda Muslims (lower cast Muslims). Incidentally, the BJP has been wooing the Pasmanda Muslim vote over the last few years, particularly in Uttar Pradesh.

The JUH has also categorically positioned itself against the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code and has said that it violates the rights of minorities in the country and the safeguards provided in the Indian Constitution.

“Today, our country is reeling under the influence of hatred and religious prejudice. Instead of engaging the youth in constructive work, they are being used as tools of destruction. In addition, the media has become the biggest ally of these forces to spread incitement and hatred. The campaign of senseless and baseless propaganda against Islam, Islamic civilisation and culture, and especially against the Prophet of Islam, is in full force in spite of the country’s Supreme Court’s warnings, these elements are being encouraged and left free to indulge in unwanted hate propaganda,” he added.

Having passed a resolution on Friday against encouraging Islamic extremism in the name of Jihad, Madani warned, “So-called organisations which propagate extremism and violence in the name of jihad, and who are on the radar of different security agencies due to their activities, our youth and students should maintain a distance from them and instead focus on their career and studies.”

Madani further said that the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind is against aggressive communalism and considers it a serious threat to the integrity of the country.

“Communalism does not match India’s great heritage of social harmony. Friendly and brotherly relations between different religions are a proud and enduring feature of our society. To destroy these relations is a national crime. Let us control the raging fire that is burning away the great identity built by the hard work of our past generations and build a nation where one can walk without fear. Today is the time to fight, to protect principles and ideals… It is also impossible to imagine the progress and development of the country by neglecting Dalits, backward classes and minorities. This country belongs to everyone and everyone enjoys the same rights and duties,” he said.

“It is a grim reality of our country and society that not only have we failed to punish the oppressors, murderers and rioters, but instead we punished the innocent. The police trap them and keep them in prison for a long time, due to the inordinate cumbersome judicial processes and after the passage of twenty years, the court releases them. In this regard, we can present records of thousands of such victims,” adding that the Jamiat’s legal department is fighting such cases, especially for those arrested under UAPA and other terrorism laws.

JUH’s resolution pointed out that madrassas are “the most important educational resource for the poor and backward Indian Muslims’’ and also important in the promotion and dissemination of religious education, contending that they have a major role in modern education in the community.

“It is an irony that while ignoring their services to the country and the nation, a large section is engaged in slandering and criticising the madrassas. It is regrettable to say that even a section of Muslims themselves suffer from this misunderstanding in relation to madrassas and leave no stone unturned in denigrating the virtues of madrassas vis-a-vis modern education and assuring jobs and employment to madrassa graduates. During the last several years, various government agencies have been spreading suspicions about madrassas with regard to the spread of terrorism. In this context, the arrests and persecution of innocent madrassa students is particularly noteworthy. Some state governments have recently started investigating madrassas and arresting its students, ignoring the fundamental rights of children,” said the JUH resolution.

The JUH has, however, conceded that it is “important to provide modern education to the students according to the current needs and requirements…all madrassas should make a serious effort to adopt providing modern education also to its students.”

The JUH has further admitted that Muslim women have fallen behind in education due to the non-existence of schools for girls, forcing them to attend “mixed-schools’’. “We do not accept government’s interference in the management of madrassas, their freedom and autonomy is the basic right of the Muslim community, as per the Constitution of India, and we are not ready to compromise on it,’’ it has said.

Opposing the Uniform Civil Code, the JUH said it is against the plurality of India. “Whichever laws are passed they will have a direct impact on the unity, diversity and integrity of the country. This is the main reason for opposing the Uniform Civil Code…Thus, any attempt to abolish Muslim Personal Law or Muslim Family Law is against the spirit of democracy and the guarantee given in the Constitution of India…However, the present government wants to abolish the Muslim Personal Law through imposing a Uniform Civil Code, which is motivated by vote bank politics and not ensuring the protection of fundamental constitutional rights,” it said, adding that the government has been misleading the courts on various issues of Muslim Personal Law, including triple talaq, khula and hijab.

“This meeting of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind warns the Government of India that the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code will directly affect the unity and integrity of the country,” it said. The JUH has demanded that reservations in education and employment be also done on the basis of religion, raising the issue of reservations for Dalit Muslims and Christians.

The JUH has further noted concern for Kashmir, opposing the repeal of Article 370.