New masters’ voice: Jaiveer Shergill latest former Cong spokesperson now in BJP corner

ON FRIDAY, Jaiveer Shergill became the latest former Congress spokesperson to join the BJP. While the move had been speculated upon since Shergill left the Congress in August, it became formal only now, with the BJP announcing his appointment as national spokesperson.

A former Supreme Court lawyer, Shergill had joined the Congress in 2014 after a “talent hunt” by the party to identify young faces. In an interview with The Indian Express at the time of his resignation, he had accused a “coterie of leaders” of leading the Congress down the wrong path.

In 2020, Kollywood actor and politician Khusbu Sundar, who had constantly hit back at BJP leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on social media and TV debates as a Congress spokesperson, had joined the BJP.

Speaking to reporters, Sundar, who had joined the Congress in 2014 and was in the DMK before it, said: “If the nation has to move forward, then we need somebody like PM Modi to take the country in the right direction.”

A Congress leader said then: “Khusbu was an untiring fighter for the Congress on social media, almost every minute and hour, and a star campaigner, a real crowd puller and powerful orator during polls in public rallies.”

In March 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Tom Vadakkan, another Congress spokesperson, considered a close aide of Sonia Gandhi, joined the BJP.

Addressing reporters in New Delhi, Vadakkan said he left due to the Congress’s reaction to the Pulwama attack. “If a political party takes such a position that is against the country, I’m left with no option but to leave,” Vadakkan said then.

A former AICC secretary, who has never contested elections, he was expected to boost the BJP’s prospects in Kerala, and give it a prominent Christian face in the state.

A month after Vadakkan’s resignation, another Congress national spokesperson, Priyanka Chaturvedi, resigned to join the Shiv Sena, citing the fact that eight party leaders who had “misbehaved” with her in Mathura in 2018 had been reinstated. Sources had told The Indian Express that Chaturvedi was also upset over being not considered for a Lok Sabha ticket from Mumbai.

Chaturvedi said at the time that she had always been attached to the Sena “as a Mumbaikar”. “Every person connected to Mumbai and Maharashtra has some feelings towards the Sena. I have joined the Sena without any conditions.” In March 2020, Chaturvedi was elected as a Rajya Sabha MP.

The BJP earlier acquired former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia in 2017. Bhatia, who had also served as the advocate general of Uttar Pradesh, left the SP ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections that year, saying it had failed to protect the interests of the lawyer community in Uttar Pradesh.

“The SP was moving away from the ideals of Ram Manohar Lohia. There is no value of loyalty and sincerity and it has surrendered to dynastic politics,” he said, adding that he was “inspired to join the BJP” by Modi and Amit Shah.

While his role was not announced when he joined the BJP, Bhatia has since become the party spokesperson and is a regular face on television. This January, he accused his former party SP of “protecting criminals and fielding them”.

(With inputs from PTI)