Politics | ‘RSS was opposed to Constitution’: Jairam Ramesh, Pinarayi Vijayan attack govt

Political leaders cutting across party lines took to social media Saturday morning onwards to observe Constitution Day. November 26 is being observed as Constitution Day since 2015. The Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before addressing the Supreme Court during the launch of the government’s e-court project, tweeted, “Today, on Constitution Day, we pay homage to those greats who gave us our Constitution and reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision for our nation.” In his address, Modi referred to India as the “mother of democracy” and paid tributes to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

At the event, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said the courts must reach out to the people, pledging that every bench of the Supreme Court would hear 10 bail applications, preceded by 10 transfer petitions, from next week onwards.

Last year, several Opposition parties, including the Congress, boycotted a Constitution Day event in Parliament’s Central Hall, saying the government was disrespecting the fundamental values of the Constitution and undermining parliamentary democracy. But this year, there no all-out criticism of the government from Opposition leaders, except Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Congress’s Jairam Ramesh.

Vijayan tweeted, “India’s Constitution, which encompasses the ideals of our anti-imperialist struggle, is facing a wide array of challenges on this 73rd anniversary of its adoption. It’s time to join the fight to fend off such threats and defend its spirit and values on our #ConstitutionDay.”

He added, “Today, the values of secularism, democracy and federalism in our country are facing serious challenges…The challenges being faced by our Constitution, even on the 73rd anniversary of its adoption, are not just trivial.”

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that the “ideological fountainheads” of the BJP had nothing to do with the making of the Constitution and PM Modi decided to mark November 26 as Constitution Day as he “desperately” wanted to show respect to the document.

“The draft Constitution was adopted by Constituent Assembly on 26.11.1949. Constituent Assembly decided it would come into force from 26.01.1950 which is since celebrated as Republic Day,” Ramesh tweeted.

Ideological fountainheads of the BJP had nothing whatsoever to do with the making of the Constitution, the Congress leader said. “In fact the RSS was opposed to the Constitution of India. Desperately wanting to show that he respects the Constitution – while he subverts it daily in letter and spirit – the prime minister decided to celebrate November 26 as Constitution Day. This is sheer hypocrisy.”

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Babasaheb urged us to march on the road to unity. I will walk that road long enough, until every word of our Constitution is upheld, and every citizen stands protected by fairness and justice.”

At Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, Vijayawada, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in a National Constitution Day programme.

Addressing an election rally in Gujarat, MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said Muslims were legitimate citizens of India and no one could snatch this right from them as long as they stuck to the values upheld by the Constitution.

Early in the morning, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, “Our Constitution is the pride of our country’s democracy, this is the identity of the rights of us Indians. Best wishes to all the countrymen on Constitution Day. Protecting the constitution of the country, we will give our whole life to fulfill the dreams of Babasaheb and to make India the No. 1 country in the world.”