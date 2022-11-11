Where Ashok Gehlot, Vasundhara Raje stand shoulder to shoulder

Dressed in a black Jodhpuri coat, his chest pushing out, left arm halfway in the air and his head gently tilted, the silicone statue of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, almost accurately, presents him in the middle of his unique gait.

A few meters away, former CM Vasundhara Raje stands with her hands folded and draped in a bright yellow Leheriya saree, similar to the ones often worn by the real Raje. And not very far away, former Rajasthan CM and Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat stands in a black Nehru jacket, his arms behind him and his lips indicating a subtle smile, while former Assembly Speaker Parasram Maderna stands with his hands clasped before him.

And if not for this museum, soon to be thrown open to the public, many may never know that former CM Hari Dev Joshi attained political heights with a single arm, or about Bhagat Movement and the events of faraway Mangarh Dham through a fibre installation.

The interactive museum seeks to highlight the “unsung political narratives of Rajasthan through its 30 immersive galleries.” Incorporating technical media and sculptures, it also seeks to “immortalise the contributions of Rajasthan’s great leaders and political heroes.”

Inaugurated by the then Chief Justice of India N V Ramana this July, the ‘Museum on Political Narratives’ will be thrown open to the public next month. The idea behind the museum is to not only serve as a political archive, but also connect people with the polity, legislation and major events of Rajasthan, while bringing them face-to-face with the tallest leaders of the state through their statues.

The museum employs 3D Projection Mapping, Animated Diorama, interactive kiosks, hologram, virtual reality, Talk-back Studio, on-screen films, mechanised art, and dynamic installations to convey its many messages.

On Friday, Assembly Speaker C P Joshi underscored the importance of the museum, housed within the Assembly premises and spread over two floors. Joshi said the new generation should know about parliamentary democracy, as well as the changes and progress in it.

“If they don’t have information about it, I believe that they won’t be able to effectively play their role as citizens within the parliamentary democracy. Hence we got this museum constructed,” he said.

“And since we want the new generation to know about it, the entry to the museum will be free for children for a month, beginning November 14,” Joshi said. Subsequently, the museum will be thrown open to the public for which the entry fee and rules are still being finalised. It will be open on weekends and will be shut on a weekday.

The museum is a project by Jaipur Smart City Limited and has been developed over an area of 26,000 square feet at a cost of Rs 15.62 crore by Ahmedabad-based Vama Communications Private Limited, which will also operate and maintain it for a period of five years.

The highlights of the museum are the silicone structures of state’s 13 chief ministers, along with their political and life story, apart from the statues of all Assembly Speakers till date. Apart from Raje, former Assembly Speaker Sumitra Singh is the only other woman among the statues.

Speaker C P Joshi said, “Using old photos and by compiling information, we have tried to depict the personalities of the leaders accurately.” CM Gehlot himself was approached to gather information about appearances of certain leaders for their statues, as per Joshi. However, Joshi agreed that some statues “may not entirely resemble what you may have experienced.”

The last gallery, number 30, is a small replica of the Assembly, complete with the Speaker’s chair, green chairs of members and flooring, etc.